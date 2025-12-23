Urban Wings Brings Flavor to the Holidays With Expanded Catering Options Across Atlanta

Atlanta-based wing restaurant offers customizable holiday catering menus designed for offices, family gatherings, and festive celebrations

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, Urban Wings is helping Atlantans simplify their celebrations with expanded holiday catering options designed to serve groups of all sizes. Renowned for offering the best wings in Atlanta , along with diverse sauces and vegan-friendly offerings, the locally based restaurant is positioning itself as a convenient and crowd-pleasing solution for holiday parties, office events, and family gatherings throughout the metro Atlanta area.Urban Wings’ holiday catering menu features its most popular items, including classic bone-in and boneless wings, plant-based vegan wings, signature sides, and customizable sauce selections. With multiple Atlanta locations, the restaurant offers flexibility for pickup and large-order preparation during one of the busiest times of the year.“The holidays are about bringing people together, and food plays a huge role in that,” said Christine Malouf-Hasni, co-owner of Urban Wings. “Our goal with holiday catering is to make hosting easier while still delivering bold flavors and menu options that everyone at the table can enjoy.”The catering service is designed to accommodate a wide range of occasions, from corporate luncheons and employee appreciation events to holiday watch parties and family celebrations. By offering both traditional and vegan menu options, Urban Wings aims to make sure that groups with varied dietary preferences can be served from a single, reliable source.In addition to menu variety, Urban Wings emphasizes quality ingredients, including all-natural Springer Mountain Farms chicken, as part of its commitment to delivering a consistently satisfying dining experience. The restaurant’s focus on flavor, portion flexibility, and local accessibility has made it a popular choice for group dining throughout the year, particularly during peak seasons.Holiday catering orders can be placed directly through Urban Wings’ website, with advance ordering encouraged to make sure there is availability during the busy holiday period. With festive gatherings filling calendars across Atlanta, Urban Wings is positioning its catering services as a flavorful and stress-free option for hosts looking to elevate their holiday meals.Urban Wings operates multiple locations throughout Atlanta and continues to grow its presence as a go-to destination for wings, comfort food, and community-focused dining.

