Transcription Certification Institute Introduces New AI-Focused Lessons to Strengthen Modern Transcription Skills

New modules focus on using AI tools effectively and elevating accuracy through human proofreading.

Transcription is evolving, and professionals must learn how to work with AI without lowering the standards. These lessons give learners the skills to use AI while relying on their own expertise.” — Minnie Sinha, President of Transcription Certification Institute

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transcription Certification Institute (based in Nashville, TN) has expanded its online transcription curriculum with two newly launched lessons designed to prepare learners for the rapidly evolving landscape of digital transcription. These additions, "Working With AI Tools" and "Proofreading AI-Generated Transcripts," give students the skills they need to pair emerging technology with human precision.The new lessons cover:How AI transcription works: The foundations of Automatic Speech Recognition and how tools like DictaAI convert audio into text.Using AI for speed and accuracy: When to rely on AI for fast drafts and when human review is needed to fix nuances and match client expectations.Human expertise in the workflow: How to combine AI output with careful listening, judgment, and professional formatting to ensure accuracy.Proofreading AI drafts: Techniques to spot common AI errors, including misheard words, homophones, missing punctuation, and flow issues.Real-world editing and formatting: Skills for speaker identification, timestamps, and polishing AI drafts into final client-ready transcripts.About Transcription Certification InstituteTranscription Certification Institute (TCI) is a leading online training provider offering comprehensive programs in general transcription legal transcription , and preparation for the AAERT CER exam. Through flexible self-paced learning, hands-on practice projects, and expert-designed curriculum, TCI equips students with the practical skills needed to succeed in the transcription field. TCI also supports learners with career guidance, internship opportunities, and resources to help them establish long-term success in the industry.

