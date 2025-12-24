Biogas Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Biogas Global Market Report 2025_Competitor.webp

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Biogas market is dominated by a mix of global renewable energy leaders and regional waste-to-energy specialists. Companies are focusing on innovations in anaerobic digestion, efficient biogas upgrading to biomethane, and integrated waste management solutions to strengthen market presence and expand sustainable energy portfolios. The rising emphasis on circular economy practices, decentralized energy production, and low-carbon fuel alternatives is driving firms to enhance technology capabilities and operational efficiency. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic collaborations, and investments across agricultural, residential, and industrial biogas segments.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Biogas Market?

According to our research, Air Liquide SA led global sales in 2023 with a 2% market share. The Gas & Services division of the company partially involved in the biogas market, provides advanced biogas solutions, including purification, liquefaction and distribution services. It specializes in upgrading biogas into biomethane for injection into natural gas grids or use as renewable fuel. The division offers on-site production, cryogenic technologies and carbon dioxide recovery to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. Through long-term supply agreements, it supports industries in reducing carbon footprints while ensuring reliable access to high purity biomethane for transportation and industrial applications.

How Concentrated Is the Biogas Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s diverse feedstock sources, decentralized project structures, and region-specific regulatory environments that shape biogas development. Leading vendors such as Air Liquide SA, Engie SA, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, EnviTec Biogas AG, and Snam S.p.A. hold strong positions due to their advanced biogas upgrading technologies, large-scale project expertise, and established presence in renewable energy markets, while smaller firms continue to serve specialized agricultural, municipal, and industrial waste-to-energy needs. As demand for biomethane, renewable heat, and circular waste management solutions accelerates, consolidation, strategic partnerships, and cross-sector collaborations are expected to gradually strengthen the influence of major players within the global biogas market.

• Leading companies include:

o Air Liquide SA (2%)

o Engie SA (1%)

o Hitachi Zosen Corporation (1%)

o EnviTec Biogas AG (1%)

o Snam S.p.A. (0.2%)

o Ameresco Inc. (0.1%)

o VARO Energy (0.1%)

o Gasum Oyj (0.1%)

o Schmack Biogas GmbH (0.1%)

o Wartsila Corp. (0.1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: NGIF Accelerator Inc, Énergir, L.P, Modern Niagara Group Inc, SJI Renewable Energy Ventures LLC, Hydron Energy Inc, Nature Energy Biogas A/S, StormFisher Ltd, TotalEnergies SE, PurposeEnergy Inc, Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners Limited, Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, Rev LNG LLC, HoSt Group B.V, Ingevity Corporation, Archaea Energy LLC, BP p.l.c, DVO Inc, EnviTec Biogas AG, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (operates as Greenlane Biogas), Nacelle Solutions LLC, Paques Environmental Technologies Inc, PlanET Biogas Group GmbH, Raven SR Inc, Harp Renewables Limited are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Manildra Group Pty Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC), Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Ozu Biomass Power Plant (Ozu City, Japan), Green Elephant India Private Limited, Spectrum Renewable Energy Private Limited, Atmos Bio Energy Private Limited, Biogas Engineering India Private Limited, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (a division of Nikkiso Co, Ltd.), AAT Biogas Technology GmbH, Biogass Renewables Pty Ltd, Aquatec Maxcon Pty Ltd, New Energy Technology Co, Ltd, Mingshuo Environment Technology Group Co, Ltd, Hubei Kexin Environmental Energy Co, Ltd, Asia Biogas Group, Beijing Shenwu Environment & Energy Technology Co, Ltd, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, GPS Renewables Private Limited, Primove Engineering Private Limited, Bharat Biogas Energy Limited, Biogas Engineering India Private Limited, Biogass Renewables Pty Ltd, Harp Renewables Limited, Resonac Corporation, Iwatani Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co, Ltd and more are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: AstraZeneca PLC, Palisade Real Assets Pty Ltd, TotalEnergies SE, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, EnviTec Biogas UK Ltd, Future Biogas Ltd, EnviTec Biogas AG, PlanET Biogas Group GmbH, Zorg Biogas GmbH, Evergaz SAS, Veolia Environnement S.A, BTS Biogas Srl/GmbH, Leneo GmbH, BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH, BtX Energy GmbH, Proweps Envirotech GmbH, MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company (MOL Group), Shell plc, Future Biogas Ltd, DMT Environmental Technology B.V, Heat and Power Services Ltd, Malaby Biogas Limited, Severn Trent PLC, Glanua Group Limited are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Biogas Systems Nord LLC, RosBio LLC, SIBIO LLC, BD Agro Renewables d.o.o, Dynamic Biogas Development Sp. z o.o, TotalEnergies SE, Polish Biogas Group Sp. z o.o, Szarvas Biogáz Plant Kft, Genia Global Energy Solutions S.L, Anaerobic Power Biogas Benešov spol. s r.o are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Scania AB, JBS USA Holdings, Inc, Vibra Energia S.A, ZEG Biogas GmbH, GranBio S.A, CIBiogás S.A, Ennox GmbH, Biomaster Ltd, Ecometano S.r.l, Itaipu Biogas Plant (Itaipu Binacional – Brazil) are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Groundbreaking Unsubsidized Biomethane Plant is transforming production of renewable energy and promote sustainable practices.

• Example: AstraZeneca Moor Bioenergy (February 2025) assigns innovative carbon capture technology that collects carbon dioxide (CO2) produced during biomethane generation, enabling reuse in industries or long-term underground storage, contributing to carbon removal from the atmosphere.

• These innovations plant sources crop locally within a 15-mile radius and support sustainable farming practices through certified feedstock, providing farmers with financial stability and promoting environmental responsibility.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching feedstock sourcing and co-digestion projects to increase biogas yield and diversify energy production

• Enhancing advanced upgrading and purification technologies to produce high-purity biomethane for industrial and transport applications

• Focusing on strategic partnerships and joint ventures to scale decentralized biogas plants and enter new regional markets

• Leveraging digital monitoring and IoT platforms for real-time process optimization, predictive maintenance, and quality assurance

