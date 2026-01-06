Supermajority of Louisiana State Senators Express Full Support for LNG Export Facility at Port Fourchon

Louisiana Senate Resolution 1 Louisiana Senate Resolution 2 Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG Birdseye View

A supermajority of 36 Louisiana State Senators of bipartisan leadership

Port Fourchon is uniquely positioned to host a project that will define our state’s energy future for generations” — State Senator Michael “Big Mike” Fesi

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic show of bipartisan leadership, a supermajority of 36 Louisiana State Senators has adopted a resolution expressing full and unequivocal support for the development, construction, and long-term operation of Argent LNG , a world-class liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility at the Greater Lafourche Port Commission ’s Port Fourchon.The resolution was authored and championed by State Senator Michael “Big Mike” Fesi , of the great State of Louisiana, reflecting a shared legislative vision to advance Louisiana’s economic, industrial, and strategic energy leadership on the global stage.“This resolution sends a clear message: Louisiana is open for business and fostering world-class energy investment, built by Louisiana workers, with American technology, and for the benefit of our allies,” said Senator Fesi. “Port Fourchon is uniquely positioned to host a project that will define our state’s energy future for generations, while leaning in to support the President’s Energy Dominance Council in supplying countries of shared values with base-load energy to develop sustainable energy solutions. Louisiana will lead the world in delivering affordable energy to provide opportunity to citizens around the globe who align with U.S. principles.”The resolution recognizes Argent LNG’s proposal, currently undergoing review by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), for a 25-million-ton-per-year LNG export terminal, one of the largest prospective private-sector energy investments in Louisiana in recent decades. Once operational, the facility is expected to generate billions in economic activity, thousands of construction jobs, and long-term, high-value operational employment, solidifying Louisiana’s place as the nation’s leading LNG hub.Key features of the project include:• American industrial excellence: Incorporating Baker Hughes liquefaction systems, Honeywell/UOP pretreatment units, ABB electrical and power systems, and GTT LNG containment technology.• Louisiana-first approach: Prioritizing Louisiana manufacturing, contracting, procurement, shipyards, and workforce participation.• Strategic, values-based exports: LNG delivered to nations that uphold democratic principles, international law, and global energy security.“We are honored by the strong and bipartisan support expressed by the Louisiana State Senate,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “This resolution affirms that Louisiana is unmatched in global energy infrastructure, workforce capability, and industrial expertise.”“Argent LNG is proud to advance this project in partnership with Louisiana’s skilled workforce, local suppliers, and world-class industrial technology providers,” said Jonathan Bass. “This resolution represents a generational opportunity to strengthen Louisiana’s economy, create thousands of high-quality jobs, and deliver reliable, values-based energy to our global partners. We are committed to building this project the Louisiana way—with American technology, local talent, and a long-term commitment to the communities we serve.”The resolution also emphasizes Port Fourchon’s unmatched maritime infrastructure, Lafourche Parish’s skilled workforce, and the state’s leadership in petrochemicals, natural gas, and energy innovation. By aligning industrial growth, workforce development, and economic opportunity, the project promises to create a generational impact across Louisiana.“Louisiana is not just producing energy; we are producing opportunity, innovation, and security,” said Senator Fesi. “This LNG project exemplifies how our state can lead the world in energy while delivering lasting benefits to our communities.”“This resolution reflects what we see every day at Port Fourchon: Louisiana is uniquely prepared to support projects of global scale and strategic importance,” said Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission. “Argent LNG aligns perfectly with Port Fourchon’s mission to serve as America’s most resilient and capable energy logistics hub. With our maritime infrastructure, skilled workforce, and deep-water access, Port Fourchon is ready to support a world-class LNG facility that strengthens U.S. energy security, creates long-term economic opportunity for Lafourche Parish, and delivers reliable energy to our allies around the world.”With this supermajority resolution, Louisiana sends a clear, unified signal: Port Fourchon is ready to host a globally competitive LNG facility, anchored by local talent, U.S. industrial technology, and strategic vision. The project positions Louisiana, and America, as a trusted, reliable, and principled energy supplier to the world.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is developing a world-class liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, designed to deliver reliable, secure, and lower-carbon energy to global markets. The proposed 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) facility leverages American technology, Louisiana’s skilled workforce, and one of the most strategically positioned energy ports in the world. Argent LNG is committed to a Louisiana-first development strategy, prioritizing local hiring, domestic manufacturing, workforce development, and long-term community investment while supporting U.S. energy security and global allies.About the Greater Lafourche Port Commission (Port Fourchon)The Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) manages Port Fourchon, America’s leading energy services port and a critical hub for offshore and onshore energy infrastructure. Port Fourchon supports over 90% of the Gulf of America’s deepwater energy production and plays a vital role in U.S. energy security, maritime logistics, and industrial development. With unmatched resilience, deepwater access, and an experienced workforce, Port Fourchon is uniquely positioned to support next-generation energy projects of national and global significance.Regulatory StatusArgent LNG’s proposed LNG export terminal is currently undergoing review under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing and permitting process. The company remains committed to transparency, public engagement, environmental stewardship, and full compliance with all federal, state, and local regulatory requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.