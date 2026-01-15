From Survival to Spiritual Awakening: New Memoir Drift Chronicles One Man’s Journey Through Addiction and Redemption

Drift: A true story of addiction, homelessness, and the search for meaning by Jay Thomson, available now from Spines A man's harrowing journey through addiction and the underbelly of Edinburgh unfolds, leading him to unexpected redemption

In a raw and unflinching new memoir, author Nasser Al Kenair (formerly known as Jay Thomson) pulls back the curtain on a life defined by extremes.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Published by Spines, Drift: A True Story of Addiction, Homelessness, and the Search for Meaning offers a visceral look at the chaos of the care system, the seductive highs of the spotlight, and the quiet devastation of losing oneself.From the grim realities of Scottish housing estates to the glare of reality television and the sun-drenched coast of Egypt, Drift is more than a recovery story; it is an odyssey of identity. Born into a world of neglect and racism, Al Kenair describes his early life as “feral,” a desperate scramble for survival that led him into the jaws of heroin and crack addiction by his mid-teens.The narrative traverses the author’s turbulent rise in the entertainment industry, including an appearance on The X Factor, where he sought validation through fame and public attention. Yet, behind the stage persona lay a man crumbling under the weight of unresolved trauma and substance abuse. The memoir details his oscillation between moments of triumph—such as representing Scotland in the Homeless World Cup in Mexico City —and crushing lows that left him homeless and fighting for survival.“I spent my life running—drifting from one addiction, one city, and one relationship to another, hoping to outrun the pain of my childhood,” says Al Kenair. “Drift is the story of what happens when you finally stop running and face the person in the mirror. It is proof that no matter how far out to sea you are, you can always find your way back to shore.”The book culminates in a powerful spiritual awakening. After years of self-sabotage and volatile relationships across continents, Al Kenair finds solace in faith and true connection , eventually reclaiming his birth name and forging a new path with his wife, Isabella.Drift stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, offering hope to anyone who has felt marginalized, lost, or broken. It challenges readers to look beyond the stigma of addiction and see the wounded child beneath. Drift is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author Nasser Al Kenair (formerly Jay Thomson) is a Scottish-born writer of Saudi heritage. A survivor of the care system and long-term addiction, he is a former finalist on The X Factor and a participant in the Homeless World Cup. Now in recovery, he dedicates his life to sharing his story of resilience and faith.Book DetailsTitle: DriftAuthor: Nasser Al KenairPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90001-194-3Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide. Published with Spines , an independent platform for professional book production.

Drift: A true story of addiction, homelessness, and the search for meaning by Jay Thomson | Official Book Trailer

