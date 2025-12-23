Cool New Release

SS Heliodor Australia Presents “Cool,” the Latest Release from Moroccan Artist Mohamed Rifai

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SS Heliodor Australia, in collaboration with Universal Music MENA, launched today the new Egyptian song “Cool” performed by the Moroccan artist Mohamed Rifai.“Cool” marks the first experience for artist Mohamed Rifai singing in the Egyptian dialect, and it is his third collaboration with SS Heliodor Australia and Universal Music MENA, following the great success of his previous Moroccan songs “Mashi Hob” and “Hel Aan Semaya”, which gained widespread popularity across the Arab world.The song “Cool” blends the authenticity of melody and lyrics, reflecting the spirit of timeless Egyptian art, with lyrics and music by Essam Shaaban.The music video for the song features a cinematic style, presenting an artistic performance that celebrates joy and happiness, carrying a clear message: “Throw your worries behind you and live with coolness”.It is an artistic invitation through Mohamed Rifai’s voice to free oneself from overthinking life’s problems and to deal with everything annoying, with a smile and dance.Mohamed Rifai has other songs such as: “Kifach Nkhelik”, “Batal Al Alam” (World Champion), “Warda” (Rose), “Al Sayada”, “Al Chettah”, “Kalaada” (As Usual), and many more. He has also composed numerous songs for Moroccan and Arab artists, including Saad Lamjarred, Hatem Ammor, Balqees, Fayez Al Saeed, Latifa Al Tunisiaya, Asma Lmnawar, Jamila, Zina Daoudia, Jaber Al Kaser, and Sherif Adam.The song “Cool” is published on the YouMusic Arabia channel, Universal Music MENA’s official channel.About SS Heliodor Australia: It is an Australian production company headquartered in Australia, with branches in the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, and Brazil. It is one of the leading companies in music and film production, focusing on discovering and supporting young Arab talents and turning their creative dreams into world-class works.The song “Cool” is now available for listening and viewing on all global digital platforms.

Mohamed Rifai Cool

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.