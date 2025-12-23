TAIWAN, December 23 - President Lai meets Japanese House of Representatives Member and LDP Executive Acting Secretary-General Hagiuda Koichi

On the morning of December 22, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Member of the Japanese House of Representatives and Executive Acting Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Hagiuda Koichi. In remarks, President Lai thanked Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae for continuously expressing support for the friendship between Taiwan and Japan since taking office, and for demonstrating concern over peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He also expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan can continue to support each other, strengthen bilateral cooperation and exchanges, and work together to realize the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I want to extend a warm welcome to Representative Hagiuda as he leads another delegation to Taiwan. I saw Representative Hagiuda this past September when Taiwan’s National Chengchi University held an inauguration ceremony for its Abe Shinzo Research Center, and I am happy to welcome the delegation to the Presidential Office today. We have many friends who have come from Hachioji City in Tokyo, and their presence here is very meaningful.

Since taking office, Prime Minister Takaichi has continuously expressed support for the friendship between Taiwan and Japan and demonstrated concern over peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait at the United States-Japan leaders’ summit, the Japan-ASEAN summit, the APEC annual meetings, and various public venues. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I want to convey our gratitude. The Takaichi Cabinet has continued to enjoy strong support from the Japanese people since it took office. I am confident that Japan will make even greater contributions to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region going forward. I hope that Taiwan and Japan can continue expanding cooperation in such areas as national strategy, regional cooperation, economic security, high-tech industries, and enhancing societal resilience, and that we can work together to realize the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan and Japan must treasure such friendly ties as ours, and support each other and continue to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchanges, for that is the only way we can together confront future challenges. All democratic nations must join forces in order to avoid being picked off one by one, and to defend our cherished values of democracy and freedom, as well as promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. I want to again thank Representative Hagiuda and our good friends here for their long-term support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and for promoting friendly ties between Taiwan and Japan.

Representative Hagiuda then delivered remarks, first expressing gratitude for having the opportunity to come to Taiwan again to meet with President Lai, and conveying condolences for the deaths and injuries caused in an indiscriminate attack in Taipei a few days earlier to the victims and their families.

Representative Hagiuda mentioned that Taiwan and Japan are important partners and friends sharing universal values and enjoying close economic ties and people-to-people exchanges. At the recent APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, he said, Prime Minister Takaichi engaged in bilateral talks with Leader’s Representative Lin Hsin-i (林信義) on enhancing cooperation between Taiwan and Japan in the economy and disaster preparedness. In addition, he said, the LDP has long conducted exchanges with Taiwan through its Youth Division, with the two sides having a longstanding friendship. Representative Hagiuda expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan can build on our firm foundation of friendship to further enhance cooperation and exchanges.

Representative Hagiuda noted that this past November, Taiwan lifted restrictions on imports of Japanese food products and resumed ordinary import regulations, which is very helpful for rebuilding and revitalization in the disaster-stricken area of Fukushima. He extended respect and gratitude to those who helped facilitate the process, and expressed hope that the people of Taiwan will have more opportunities to enjoy delicious Japanese foods. Turning to the subject of economic and trade cooperation, Representative Hagiuda noted that the first fab built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Kumamoto began mass production in December of last year, and construction of a second fab began this past October. Cooperation in the semiconductor industry stands as the best model of bilateral industrial cooperation between the two countries, he said, and expressed confidence that Taiwan and Japan can also create win-win situations in emerging fields such as AI and information and communications technology. He also expressed hope that this approach can spread into even more fields, and that both countries can promote cooperation in trade and technological exchanges, enhance each other’s supply chain resilience, and train the relevant talent, together creating bilateral win-wins.

Representative Hagiuda stated that according to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association’s latest survey on Taiwanese public perception of Japan, Japan was the favorite country of the Taiwanese people, and a corresponding survey in Japan showed that nearly 80 percent of Japanese people feel a sense of closeness toward Taiwan. He said that he felt the foundation of the deep friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and Japan was established when each offered the other aid during the COVID-19 pandemic and after natural disasters, and through frequent people-to-people exchanges. Representative Hagiuda stated that the current Taiwan-Japan relationship is seen as the best it has ever been, and expressed hope that it can continue to be further enhanced.

The delegation also included Chairman of the Hachioji-Taiwan Friendship Exchange Association Kurosu Ryuichi, and was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.



