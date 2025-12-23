Back by Demand: Holiday Return Signings in Iowa & West Virginia Fuel R.M. Almonte’s 50-State World-Record Tour Chase
Almonte’s 50-state tour is a year-long, state-by-state push to set a new benchmark for the most in-person signings for a single title. It’s a schedule built on long drives, constant coordination, and relentless follow-through—often with only days between appearances. But the December return events weren’t “just another stop.” They were an invitation to come back during the holidays, when time is scarce and attention is hard to win. Davenport and Morgantown asked for another chance to meet the author, talk story, and help spread the word about the upcoming pre-release of Fogs of Time.
“On the road, you expect to keep moving forward,” said Almonte. “So when Davenport and Morgantown reached out and said, ‘Come back—our community wants another chance,’ it hit me in the best way. This tour isn’t only miles and dates. It’s people. It’s the moment a reader says, ‘This mattered to me,’ or a first-time writer tells you, ‘I’m finally going to finish my book.’ Those moments are the fuel.”
During both December signings, Almonte spent time answering questions, taking photos with families and longtime readers, and speaking with aspiring authors working on their first manuscripts. The gatherings reflected what has become a defining pattern of the tour: readers from every background showing up—busy parents, students, working professionals, lifelong sci-fi fans, and curious first-timers—drawn in by a story that’s still unfolding in real time as Almonte’s route continues across America.
In Davenport, the return stop felt like a reunion. Readers who met Almonte earlier in the tour came back with friends, brought questions they didn’t get to ask the first time, and requested personalized inscriptions—many intended as Christmas gifts. In Morgantown, conversations ranged from the craft of storytelling to the discipline required to complete a novel, and from the themes behind Fogs of Time to what it takes to chase a goal most people would call unrealistic. Across both cities, Almonte’s message was consistent: you don’t wait for momentum—you build it by showing up.
The holiday encore events centered on the pre-release of Almonte’s upcoming sci-fi novel, Fogs of Time—a suspenseful, time-bending story that explores the thin places where history, memory, and time itself can fracture. The pre-release tour gives readers early access to the book and a direct connection to the author behind it. For many attendees, the December events became part of their holiday tradition: a signed copy wrapped for a loved one, a photo to mark the moment, and a reminder that big goals are often carried forward by small, consistent steps.
“The best part is meeting people who don’t see themselves as ‘writers’ yet,” Almonte added. “They’ll tell me they’ve been carrying a story for years. And then you watch them realize—right in front of you—that they can actually do it. That’s bigger than a signing.”
With December’s encore events complete, Almonte and his team are now preparing for a major wave of upcoming appearances in January and early February 2026, underscoring both the scale and pace of the world-record attempt. Scheduled stops include:
Greenville, North Carolina
Barnes & Noble (BN 2775)
The Forum Shopping Center
3040 Evans Street
Greenville, NC 27834
📅 January 5, 2026
________________________________________
Bend, Oregon
Barnes & Noble (BN 2887)
2690 NE Highway 20
Bend, OR 97701
📅 January 6, 2026
________________________________________
Seattle, Washington
Barnes & Noble Northgate (BN 2280)
401 NE Northgate Way, #1100
Seattle, WA 98125
📅 January 7, 2026
________________________________________
Issaquah, Washington
Barnes & Noble (BN 3506)
Issaquah Commons
775 NW Gilman Blvd, Suite C-01
Issaquah, WA 98027
📅 January 8, 2026
________________________________________
Fairbanks, Alaska
Barnes & Noble (BN 2235)
421 Merhar Avenue
Fairbanks, AK 99701
📅 January 10, 2026
________________________________________
Salem, Oregon
Barnes & Noble (BN 3430)
Willamette Town Center
827 Lancaster Drive NE, Suite 110
Salem, OR 97301
📅 January 11, 2026
________________________________________
Lakeland, Florida
Barnes & Noble – Merchants Walk
3615 S Florida Avenue, Suite 930
Lakeland, FL 33803
📅 January 17, 2026
________________________________________
Orlando, Florida
Barnes & Noble Colonial (BN 2704)
2418 E Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32803
📅 January 18, 2026
________________________________________
Knoxville, Tennessee
Barnes & Noble (BN 3559)
11334 Parkside Drive
Knoxville, TN 37922
📅 January 29, 2026
________________________________________
Johnson City, Tennessee
Barnes & Noble (BN 2129)
3030 Franklin Terrace
Johnson City, TN 37604
📅 January 30, 2026
________________________________________
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Barnes & Noble (BN 2753)
1680 Campbell Lane
Bowling Green, KY 42104
📅 January 31, 2026
________________________________________
Florence, Kentucky
Barnes & Noble (BN 2654)
Florence Square Shopping Center
7663 Mall Road
Florence, KY 41042
📅 February 1, 2026
As the tour expands, Almonte’s team is coordinating with bookstores, libraries, schools, and local media to create events that feel personal rather than promotional, bringing the story directly into communities and spotlighting the human side of an author chasing a historic goal. Media outlets interested in interviews or feature coverage during the January run are encouraged to reach out.
ABOUT FOGS OF TIME
Maria Del Camino grew up in Washington Heights— where the music's loud, love cuts deep, and corner bodegas feel like home— until her brother is gunned down and the fog comes.
One moment she’s crossing the George Washington Bridge, the next she’s spinning through time. With every jump, it brings her closer to the hand that pulled the trigger — and the truth waiting in the fog may be more dangerous than the bullet that killed him.
ABOUT R.M. (RAMON) ALMONTE
R.M. Almonte is a Metaphysical science-fiction author currently undertaking a 50-state, year-long book-signing tour aimed at setting a new world-record benchmark for in-person signings for a single title.
