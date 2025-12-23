Back by Demand: Holiday Return Signings in Iowa & West Virginia Fuel R.M. Almonte’s 50-State World-Record Tour Chase

The best part is meeting people, They’ll tell me they’ve been carrying a story for years and then you watch them realize right in front of you that they can actually do it. Thats bigger than a signing” — R.M. Almonte

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the weeks leading up to Christmas, science-fiction author R.M. Almonte made an unexpected return to two of the earliest stops on his ambitious 50-State World-Record Book-Signing Tour: Davenport, Iowa, and Morgantown, West Virginia. After completing the first leg of the tour, Almonte was invited back by supporters for special holiday encore signings—a rare kind of repeat stop for any touring author, and a powerful signal that the tour’s momentum is being built the old-fashioned way: one conversation, one handshake, and one reader at a time.Almonte’s 50-state tour is a year-long, state-by-state push to set a new benchmark for the most in-person signings for a single title. It’s a schedule built on long drives, constant coordination, and relentless follow-through—often with only days between appearances. But the December return events weren’t “just another stop.” They were an invitation to come back during the holidays, when time is scarce and attention is hard to win. Davenport and Morgantown asked for another chance to meet the author, talk story, and help spread the word about the upcoming pre-release of Fogs of Time “On the road, you expect to keep moving forward,” said Almonte. “So when Davenport and Morgantown reached out and said, ‘Come back—our community wants another chance,’ it hit me in the best way. This tour isn’t only miles and dates. It’s people. It’s the moment a reader says, ‘This mattered to me,’ or a first-time writer tells you, ‘I’m finally going to finish my book.’ Those moments are the fuel.”During both December signings, Almonte spent time answering questions, taking photos with families and longtime readers, and speaking with aspiring authors working on their first manuscripts. The gatherings reflected what has become a defining pattern of the tour: readers from every background showing up—busy parents, students, working professionals, lifelong sci-fi fans, and curious first-timers—drawn in by a story that’s still unfolding in real time as Almonte’s route continues across America.In Davenport, the return stop felt like a reunion. Readers who met Almonte earlier in the tour came back with friends, brought questions they didn’t get to ask the first time, and requested personalized inscriptions—many intended as Christmas gifts. In Morgantown, conversations ranged from the craft of storytelling to the discipline required to complete a novel, and from the themes behind Fogs of Time to what it takes to chase a goal most people would call unrealistic. Across both cities, Almonte’s message was consistent: you don’t wait for momentum—you build it by showing up.The holiday encore events centered on the pre-release of Almonte’s upcoming sci-fi novel, Fogs of Time—a suspenseful, time-bending story that explores the thin places where history, memory, and time itself can fracture. The pre-release tour gives readers early access to the book and a direct connection to the author behind it. For many attendees, the December events became part of their holiday tradition: a signed copy wrapped for a loved one, a photo to mark the moment, and a reminder that big goals are often carried forward by small, consistent steps.“The best part is meeting people who don’t see themselves as ‘writers’ yet,” Almonte added. “They’ll tell me they’ve been carrying a story for years. And then you watch them realize—right in front of you—that they can actually do it. That’s bigger than a signing.”With December’s encore events complete, Almonte and his team are now preparing for a major wave of upcoming appearances in January and early February 2026, underscoring both the scale and pace of the world-record attempt. Scheduled stops include:Greenville, North CarolinaBarnes & Noble (BN 2775)The Forum Shopping Center3040 Evans StreetGreenville, NC 27834📅 January 5, 2026________________________________________Bend, OregonBarnes & Noble (BN 2887)2690 NE Highway 20Bend, OR 97701📅 January 6, 2026________________________________________Seattle, WashingtonBarnes & Noble Northgate (BN 2280)401 NE Northgate Way, #1100Seattle, WA 98125📅 January 7, 2026________________________________________Issaquah, WashingtonBarnes & Noble (BN 3506)Issaquah Commons775 NW Gilman Blvd, Suite C-01Issaquah, WA 98027📅 January 8, 2026________________________________________Fairbanks, AlaskaBarnes & Noble (BN 2235)421 Merhar AvenueFairbanks, AK 99701📅 January 10, 2026________________________________________Salem, OregonBarnes & Noble (BN 3430)Willamette Town Center827 Lancaster Drive NE, Suite 110Salem, OR 97301📅 January 11, 2026________________________________________Lakeland, FloridaBarnes & Noble – Merchants Walk3615 S Florida Avenue, Suite 930Lakeland, FL 33803📅 January 17, 2026________________________________________Orlando, FloridaBarnes & Noble Colonial (BN 2704)2418 E Colonial DriveOrlando, FL 32803📅 January 18, 2026________________________________________Knoxville, TennesseeBarnes & Noble (BN 3559)11334 Parkside DriveKnoxville, TN 37922📅 January 29, 2026________________________________________Johnson City, TennesseeBarnes & Noble (BN 2129)3030 Franklin TerraceJohnson City, TN 37604📅 January 30, 2026________________________________________Bowling Green, KentuckyBarnes & Noble (BN 2753)1680 Campbell LaneBowling Green, KY 42104📅 January 31, 2026________________________________________Florence, KentuckyBarnes & Noble (BN 2654)Florence Square Shopping Center7663 Mall RoadFlorence, KY 41042📅 February 1, 2026As the tour expands, Almonte’s team is coordinating with bookstores, libraries, schools, and local media to create events that feel personal rather than promotional, bringing the story directly into communities and spotlighting the human side of an author chasing a historic goal. Media outlets interested in interviews or feature coverage during the January run are encouraged to reach out.ABOUT FOGS OF TIMEMaria Del Camino grew up in Washington Heights— where the music's loud, love cuts deep, and corner bodegas feel like home— until her brother is gunned down and the fog comes.One moment she’s crossing the George Washington Bridge, the next she’s spinning through time. With every jump, it brings her closer to the hand that pulled the trigger — and the truth waiting in the fog may be more dangerous than the bullet that killed him.ABOUT R.M. (RAMON) ALMONTER.M. Almonte is a Metaphysical science-fiction author currently undertaking a 50-state, year-long book-signing tour aimed at setting a new world-record benchmark for in-person signings for a single title.

