Swedish family business in Tibro launches Coverin, its own phone protection brand

Skimblocker XL Fodral by Coverin Skimblocker design by Coverin

SWEDEN, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tibro billiga mobilskydd AB , the Swedish family business with a physical store, local warehouse and operations in Tibro, Sweden, is launching its own phone protection brand, Coverin. The brand is available in Sweden, Norway Denmark and Finland through dedicated local stores, and internationally via coverin.com.Tibro billiga mobilskydd AB has been operating since 2012 and has served more than one million customers. The business processes more than 80,000 orders per year and holds a 4.6 rating on Trustpilot. With local stock in Tibro, orders can normally be dispatched the same day when placed before 15:30.Coverin is built on what has been at the core of the business for over a decade: staying close to the customer, responding when customers reach out, and delivering quickly from its own warehouse. It offers a more personal and local alternative for customers who want to avoid long delivery times and hard-to-reach support.A large part of Coverin’s range is based on magnetic solutions, where the phone case is magnetic and can be used both with a magnetic wallet case and on its own. With wallet cases, this means the case can be detached from the wallet and attached again when needed.“We’ve built the business in Tibro since 2012, and it shapes how we work every day. When you call, you should get an answer. When you order before 15:30, we should normally be able to ship the same day from our own warehouse. Coverin is our next step. Our own brand where we can take responsibility for the range, fit and function, while staying personal in every interaction,” says Ricky Hagstedt, Owner and CEO.About Coverin Coverin is Tibro billiga mobilskydd AB’s own phone protection brand. The range includes magnetic wallet cases and magnetic cases for flexible everyday use, selected wallet cases with built-in RFID protection, and in-house designs in multiple colours and patterns.Learn more about Coverin https://coverin.com/

