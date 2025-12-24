Food Service Equipment Global Market Report 2025 Food Service Equipment Global Market Report 2025 Food Service Equipment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Food Service Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Food Service Equipment Market to Surpass $53 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Commercial And Service Industry Machinery which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $301 billion by 2029, with Food Service Equipment market to represent around 18% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery which is expected to be $5,140 billion by 2029, the Food Service Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Food Service Equipment Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the food service equipment market in 2029, valued at $18,964 million. The market is expected to grow from $ 12,983 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing global population and rising merger and acquisition activity.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Food Service Equipment Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the food service equipment market in 2029, valued at $13,028 million. The market is expected to grow from $9,930 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing food and beverage industry and rising urbanization.

Request a free sample of the Food Service Equipment Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6871&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Food Service Equipment Market in 2029?

The food service equipment market by equipment into kitchen purpose equipment, refrigeration equipment, ware washing equipment, storage and handling equipment and other equipment. The kitchen purpose equipment market will be the largest segment of food service equipment market segmented by equipment, accounting for 38% or $20,387 million of the total in 2029. The kitchen purpose equipment market is supported by the increasing adoption of automated cooking solutions for improved efficiency, rising demand for energy-efficient stoves and ovens to reduce operational costs, growing preference for multifunctional kitchen appliances to optimize space, advancements in smart kitchen technologies integrating IoT (internet of things) for real-time monitoring, expanding restaurant chains requiring large-scale kitchen setups, stringent food safety regulations necessitating modernized cooking equipment and the rising trend of cloud kitchens boosting demand for high-performance cooking systems.

The food service equipment market is segmented by distribution channel into online and offline. The offline market will be the largest segment of the food service equipment market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 67% or $35,436 millionof the total in 2029. The offline market is supported by the continued reliance on in-person equipment demonstrations, increasing investments in specialized kitchen equipment showrooms, growing preference for direct supplier relationships for bulk purchases, the need for hands-on product testing before purchase, expansion of distributor networks and franchise partnerships and the focus on personalized consultation and after-sales services.

The food service equipment market by end-user into full-service restaurant, quick service restaurant, institutional and other end-users. The full-service restaurant market will be the largest segment of the food service equipment market segmented by end-user, accounting for 44% or $23,151 millionof the total in 2029. The full-service restaurant market is supported by the rising demand for high-quality dining experiences, increasing consumer spending on dine-in meals, growing emphasis on kitchen automation and efficiency, advancements in smart and connected cooking technologies, the need for specialized equipment for diverse cuisines and the expansion of high-end restaurant chains worldwide.

What is the expected CAGR for the Food Service Equipment Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the food service equipment leading up to 2029 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Food Service Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?The rapid growth of the global food service equipment market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape commercial kitchen operations, food preparation efficiency, and overall service quality across the hospitality and foodservice industries worldwide.

Rising Urbanization -The rising urbanization will become a key driver of growth in the food service equipment market by 2029. As urban areas expand, there is a surge in quick-service restaurants, cafes, hotels, and cloud kitchens, all of which require efficient and modern food service equipment to meet growing consumer demand. Urbanization fosters the development of commercial spaces, shopping malls, and food courts, further boosting the need for advanced cooking, refrigeration, and dishwashing solutions. As a result, rising urbanization is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Surge In E-Commerce And Retail Sales- The surge in e-commerce and retail sales will become a key driver of growth in the food service equipment market by 2029. With increasing consumer reliance on online food ordering and meal delivery services, restaurants, cloud kitchens, and food processing units are investing in high-performance cooking, refrigeration, and packaging equipment to streamline operations and meet rising demand. The growth of online grocery and fresh food retail requires advanced cold storage and food preparation equipment to ensure product freshness and quality. As a result, surge in e-commerce and retail sales is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Growth In The Tourism Industry- The growth in the tourism industry will serve as a key growth catalyst food service equipment market by 2029, As more tourists seek diverse dining experiences, hospitality businesses are expanding and upgrading their kitchen infrastructure with advanced cooking, refrigeration, and dishwashing equipment to enhance efficiency and service quality. Additionally, luxury hotels and fine-dining establishments are investing in high-end, energy-efficient food service equipment to maintain hygiene standards and optimize operations. Therefore, this growth in the tourism industry is projected to supporting to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increase In Global Population- The increase in global population will serve as a key growth catalyst for food service equipment market by 2029, With more people requiring convenient and accessible food options, there is a growing need for efficient cooking, refrigeration, and dishwashing equipment in commercial kitchens, fast-food chains, and food production units. Urban population growth leads to the proliferation of food courts, cloud kitchens, and takeaway services, further increasing the demand for advanced and automated food service equipment. Therefore, this increase in global population will is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Food Service Equipment Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-service-equipment-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Food Service Equipment Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the offline food service equipment market, the food service equipment for full-service dining market, and the food service and kitchen purpose equipment market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $20 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising investments in modernizing commercial kitchens, expanding restaurant and hospitality infrastructure, and increasing demand for energy-efficient, durable, and automation-ready kitchen equipment. This surge is further supported by the growing adoption of smart cooking technologies, heightened food-safety compliance requirements, and the rapid expansion of full-service and specialty dining formats worldwide. Together, these trends are reshaping operational efficiency, hygiene standards, and technology integration fuelling transformative growth within the broader food service and kitchen equipment industry.

The offline food service equipment market is projected to grow by $8,702 million, the food service equipment for full-service dining market by $6,155 million, and the food service and kitchen purpose equipment market by $5,179 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.