Former Nickelodeon Star Angelique Bates Celebrates with All-Star Comedy Birthday Benefit Hosted by Tiffany Haddish

Angelique Bates presents Tiffany Haddish with Certificates of Recognition| Photo Credit: Light Vehicle Photography Red Carpet Arrival: Angelique Bates Arriving to Celebration | Photo Credit: World Visionz Chaunte Wayans, Tiffany Haddish, Angelique Bates, and Angell Conwell | Photo Credit: World Visionz

Original Cast Member of "All That" Rings in Milestone with Black Wall Street-Themed Comedy Benefit Supporting both She Ready and Burned Beauty Foundations

This event wasn’t just a celebration and victory lap for me. It honored the organizations, sponsors, and individuals who support our community, have supported me, and helped make the event a success.” — Angelique Bates

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress, recording artist, producer, and community advocate Angelique Bates, one of the original cast members of Nickelodeon’s iconic sketch comedy series All That, celebrated her milestone 45th birthday with All That & A Bag of Jokes Comedy and Music Show Angelique Bates’ 45th Birthday Benefit at The Kookaburra Lounge in Hollywood. Known for her work on All That, Tim & Eric’s Awesome Show, Great Job, the ensemble film 35 & Ticking, and other notable television and film projects, Bates curated a Black Wall Street themed evening that blended comedy, live music, and purpose. The event was headlined and hosted by Emmy winning superstar Tiffany Haddish, setting the tone for an unforgettable celebration.The show supported two impactful nonprofit organizations• She Ready Foundation, founded by Tiffany Haddish• Burned Beauty Foundation, founded by viral beauty influencer, domestic violence advocate, and burn survivor Tonya Renee MeisenbachThe celebration drew an impressive roster of celebrity guests including Actress Angell Conwell, Actor Jamal Mixon, Actress Heart Hayes, Award winning Recording Artist and Actor David “Young Retro” Solis, MMA Fighter and Olympics 2028 MMA Head Coach Bear Fiorda, Lady Summer - Baroness Morris of Ayrshire and Glenlyon, Prince Lorenzo de Medici, Award winning Actor Christopher “Mr. Juneteenth 2025” Bates, Casting Director Natasha Ward, Actor Darris Love, Celebrity Life Coach Cassandra Hurley, Actor TZ Shaw, and many others who came to honor Bates on her milestone celebration. The Kookaburra Lounge was packed, filled with laughter and energy, and guests made generous donations in support of the She Ready Foundation and the Burned Beauty Foundation.Adding a heartfelt musical moment to the evening, songstress Autumn Charles delivered a special live performance dedicated to the birthday ladies, whose birthdays were just days apart, bringing warmth, soul, and celebration to the stage.Opening Emcee• Comedian Jonnaé Thompson engaging the crowd with charismatic hosting and sharp observational comedy.Opening Comedians• Alex Mingo delivering clean, clever, and thought-provoking humor.• Chris Lewis known for smooth delivery and relatable storytelling.• Frankie Benz bringing her New York style with bold energy and physical comedy.Headlining Host• Tiffany Haddish delivering her signature fearless humor, authenticity, and commanding presence.Headliners• Daphnique Springs sharp, socially aware, and improvisationally brilliant.• Ron G an Emmy winning producer & writer, and comedian known for dynamic crowd engagement.• Chaunté Wayans, of the legendary Wayans family, delivering witty, authentic, and commanding performances rooted in comedy royalty.Mid show, Angelique Bates surprised performers, partners, and sponsors with Certificates of Recognition from the City of Los Angeles and Congressional Recognitions from the U.S. House of Representatives. A special posthumous recognition was also presented in honor of Dale Pearson, CEO of Perduret, a valued sponsor who passed away in November, with the acknowledgment dedicated to his family in recognition of his support and lasting impact.Honorees included:• Tiffany Haddish and the She Ready Foundation• Tonya Renee Meisenbach and the Burned Beauty Foundation• The Kookaburra Lounge owners and manager created and designed by stand-up comedian, TV personality, and entrepreneur Katie Cazorla, her husband, Grammy winning record producer Walter Afanasieff, and manager Richi Taylor• Christopher “Mr. Juneteenth 2025” Bates recognized as the face of the evening’s food drive benefiting Black in the Valley and Zawadi Cultural Collective• Power Player Lifestyle Magazine• Full Circle Moments 360• Brittney O TV• Tyrone DuBosé• DJ Timmy Cand others who played a vital role in the event’s success.The celebration was supported by sponsors including Trap LA, Full Circle Moments 360, and The Wellness Technique.Full Circle Moments 360 provided elegant imagery to complement the Black Wall Street theme, while Trap LA created a step and repeat backdrop reflecting the theme as a stylish photo setting, and The Wellness Technique offered on site massages, adding a relaxing and elevated experience for guests.As an autism parent and a survivor of child abuse, SA, domestic violence, and homelessness, Angelique Bates continues to use her platform to merge entertainment with purpose, spotlighting nonprofits that serve communities impacted by trauma, mental health challenges, domestic violence, autism, housing instability, suicide prevention, and crisis recovery.The evening concluded as a powerful blend of laughter, music, generosity, and gratitude, a true celebration of legacy, resilience, and community.Official Websites & Social Media:Angelique Bates: www.angeliquebates.com | Instagram/X/YouTube: @AngeliqueBates | TikTok: Hacked | Facebook: @OfficialAngeliqueBatesTiffany Haddish: www.shereadyfoundation.org | Instagram/X/TikTok: @TiffanyHaddish | Facebook: @TiffanyHaddishUSATonya Renee Meisenbach: Instagram/TikTok/YouTube/Facebook: @burnedbeauty2018For Media Requests, Including Images and Interviews, Please Contact:

