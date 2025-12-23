NEQSOL Holding Appoints Kirill Rubinski as Senior Advisor to Sole Shareholder and Member of the Advisory Board

Kirill Rubinski (photo: Adil Yusifov)

Veteran global finance leader to advise Sole Shareholder on international investments and strategic growth

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEQSOL Holding, an international diversified group with operations across energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining industries, today announced the appointment of Kirill Rubinski as Senior Advisor to the Sole Shareholder of NEQSOL Holding and Member of the Holding’s Advisory Board.

In these roles, Mr. Rubinski will advise the Sole Shareholder, Nasib Hasanov, on capital allocation, international investment strategy, and long-term value creation, and will contribute to the work of the Advisory Board on matters related to technology, international investments, and governance best practices. The appointment supports NEQSOL Holding’s focus on disciplined growth and selective expansion into international markets aligned with its core businesses.

Mr. Rubinski has over 30 years of experience in international finance and investment, having held senior roles at Marsh & McLennan, Crédit Lyonnais, and East One Group, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and President. He has also worked as a managing partner in private investment and venture capital, advising and leading investments across infrastructure, energy, technology, media, and industrial sectors in Europe and the United States. He is currently based in UAE, where he manages a family office focused on direct investments and venture capital.

Commenting on the appointment, Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding, said:

“As NEQSOL Holding advances its long-term strategy, we continue to strengthen our advisory and governance frameworks. Kirill Rubinski’s international experience in finance, technology, and investment governance will be a valuable contribution to the Sole Shareholder and to the Advisory Board as the group evaluates new opportunities aligned with our strategic priorities.”

Kirill Rubinski commented:

“NEQSOL Holding has built a strong portfolio at the intersection of infrastructure and connectivity. I am pleased to join as Senior Advisor to the Sole Shareholder and as a member of the Advisory Board, and I look forward to contributing to the group’s international investment and technology agenda.”

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining industries. The group employs more than 17,000 people and operates in over 10 countries, with headquarters in the Netherlands. Its portfolio includes Nobel Energy, Nobel Upstream, Vodafone Ukraine, Bakcell, Azerconnect Group, Norm, UMCC Titanium, and other companies. NEQSOL Holding is privately owned by Nasib Hasanov.



