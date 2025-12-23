Prioritizing Strategic Collaboration, Rekind Accelerates Biomass Pyrolysis in Indonesia with AES and RINA

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jakarta (Indonesia), 23 December 2025 - PT Rekayasa Industri (Rekind), Advanced Energy Solutions (AES), and RINA , the multinational engineering consultancy, inspection and certification group, have officially formed a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of biomass pyrolysis technology in Indonesia.This collaborative step was confirmed through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of The Carbon Digital Conference (CDC) 2025, which took place at the West Hall of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) on December 8–9, 2025.This collaboration is expected to encourage the commercial-scale production of bio-energy, bio-methanol, and bio-char, while also strengthening the utilization of the nation's abundant biomass resources.Biomass Pyrolysis technology is typically a process of treating organic materials, such as agricultural waste, wood, sawdust, palm shells, empty fruit bunches, or crop residues, through high-temperature heating in the absence of oxygen. The goal is to break down the biomass structure into three main products:• Bio-oil (pyrolysis oil): Can be used as fuel or processed into chemical products.• Syngas: A gas that can be utilized to generate energy or electricity.• Bio-char: High-quality charcoal that can be used to support agricultural activities, adsorbents, or other industrial applications.According to Rekind's CEO, Triyani Utaminingsih, this cooperation is a strategic step in accelerating the clean energy transition in the country. “Indonesia has enormous biomass potential. Through this collaboration, we want to ensure this potential can be processed into renewable energy and high-value products that support a sustainable economy,” she stated.Through this cooperation, Rekind, a national Industrial Process EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company with over four decades of experience in the energy and infrastructure industry, will lead the aspects of engineering, technology integration, and preparation for future EPC execution.Rekind's capability in managing national strategic mega-projects across various sectors gives it confidence to spearhead the development of new-generation clean energy technology in Indonesia. “We are committed to delivering solutions that are not only innovative but also relevant to industry needs and national energy policy,” she added.AES, a global clean energy company, will provide advanced pyrolysis technology capable of converting biomass waste and agricultural residues into renewable energy and various commercially valuable derivative products. This technology can produce syngas, bio-oil, and bio-char while helping to reduce emissions. With this environmentally friendly approach, AES provides solutions that support circular-economy practices.“The signing of the agreement with PT Rekayasa and RINA is a truly important milestone. This partnership brings together our company’s shared commitments for technology Innovation, environmental and social responsibility together with company long-term growth. We are looking forward to the positive impact we’ll be able to create”, said Gianni Marziali, CEO of AES.Meanwhile, RINA will play a crucial role as the technical consultant. The company will conduct a comprehensive study covering process design, technology evaluation, system integration, economic studies, as well as safety and environmental aspects. With international-standard engineering benchmarks, RINA will ensure every project stage meets global best practices and is financially viable.Michele Budetta, CEO of RINA Consulting, commented, “This collaboration marks a key step in unlocking Indonesia’s biomass potential and advancing its clean energy transition. By combining RINA’s engineering expertise with Rekind’s capabilities and AES’s technology, we aim to accelerate commercial-scale biomass pyrolysis. Together, we seek to turn agricultural residues and biomass waste into clean energy and valuable products, supporting a circular economy and Indonesia’s transition goals.”Through this collaboration, the three companies agree to build scalable and sustainable biomass solutions. This project also opens up significant opportunities for the development of the biomass-based biofuel industry, which is expected to support emission reduction targets and strengthen national energy security in the future.“This initiative is not just about technology; it’s also about the future of Indonesia’s energy. We want to ensure that the transformation towards clean energy can take place quickly, accurately, and provide the greatest benefits for the public and industry,” Triyani Utaminingsih affirmed.RINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2024 of 915 million euros, 6,600 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.orgContactsRINAGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876giulia.faravelli@rina.orgPaolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618paolo.ghiggini@rina.orgVictoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731

