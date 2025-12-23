CLATapult Expands CLAT Coaching in Kolkata with New Batches at Salt Lake and Gariahat Centres

CLATapult CLAT Coaching Institute in Kolkata CLATapult 2026 Student Success CLATapult CLAT Coaching in Kolkata

CLATapult launches new CLAT batches at Salt Lake & Gariahat, expanding to 12 active batches across Kolkata with small, student-focused classes.

This expansion reflects growing trust in our teaching approach. We remain committed to small batches, strong mentoring, and focused CLAT preparation for every student.” — Spokesperson, CLATapult

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLATapult, a well-established name in CLAT coaching in Kolkata, has announced the launch of new CLAT coaching batches at its Salt Lake and Gariahat centres, further strengthening its presence in the city’s competitive law entrance coaching ecosystem.With the addition of these new batches, both Salt Lake and CLATapult Gariahat Center for Clat coaching are now running their sixth CLAT coaching batch, increasing CLATapult’s total number of active batches from 10 to 12 across Kolkata. This expansion highlights the growing demand for quality CLAT coaching classes in Kolkata while maintaining a strong focus on academic outcomes.CLATapult has consistently positioned itself as a student-centric CLAT coaching institute, emphasising quality teaching over high-volume admissions. Staying true to this philosophy, the institute continues to cap each CLAT coaching batch at a maximum of 35 students, ensuring an optimal classroom environment.A controlled batch size allows students preparing for CLAT to engage more effectively, ask questions freely, and receive personalised guidance from experienced mentors, an advantage often missing in large-scale CLAT coaching centres.Key Features of CLATapult’s CLAT Coaching Centres in Kolkata:1. Faculty team comprising NLU graduates and experienced CLAT mentors2. Small batch CLAT coaching for individual attention3. Updated CLAT-focused study material aligned with the latest exam pattern4. Regular mock tests, performance analysis, and improvement tracking5. Strong emphasis on legal reasoning, English, and quantitative aptitude6. Offline CLAT coaching supported by structured online resourcesThe newly launched CLAT coaching batches at Salt Lake and Gariahat will follow CLATapult’s proven curriculum, designed to build conceptual clarity, exam temperament, and strategic accuracy for aspirants targeting top National Law Universities.With its disciplined academic structure, limited batch size model, and growing footprint, CLATapult continues to strengthen its position among the best CLAT coaching institutes in Kolkata , offering aspirants a reliable and focused preparation pathway.SEO & Digital Growth Partner SEOcontrol is the official SEO and digital growth partner of CLATapult, supporting its online visibility and local search presence in Kolkata. The partnership focuses on sustainable SEO, accurate student intent targeting, and long-term brand authority.

