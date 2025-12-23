International Prime Awards Global Edition 2025 Celebrates Global Excellence

DUBAI, UAE, OMAN, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Prime Awards Global 2025 at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights honored visionaries led by Founder Ms. Sujany Rodrigues and Co Founder Mr. Daniel Salter.Global Awardee 2025:• ADR Studio, UAE won “Global Excellence in Brand Innovation and Creative Strategy Award.”• Ms. Agnes Netunze, Uganda won “Outstanding Contribution to Youth Skills and Economic Growth Award.”• Dr. Ali Sajjad, USA, won “Outstanding Contribution to U.S. Military & Global Enterprise Communications.”• Mr. Altaf Husain, Saudi Arabia, won “Excellence in International Financial Management & Compliance.”• Mr. Anastasios Spanidis, Greece, won “Global Visionary Leader in Strategic Growth & Entrepreneurial Excellence.”• Dr. Arishaba Sharrot, Uganda, won “Outstanding Leader in Sustainable Agribusiness.”• Mr. Ayman El-Safadi Saudi Arabia won “Global Thought Leader in Sustainable Digital Transformation.”• BECCO Build Earth Contracting LLC, UAE, won “Excellence in Construction & Real Estate Innovation Award.”• Dr. Carina R. Huwari, UAE, won “Leading Voice in Clinical Pharmacy for Women’s Health Empowerment.”• Mrs. Chinazor Prisca Amajuoyi, UK, won “Leader in Cross-Functional Digital Innovation.”• Eng. Dana Kamal, UAE, won “Distinguished Leader in MENA Fire and Life Safety Innovation.”• Ms. Debarati Guha, Germany, won “Excellence in Global Media Leadership and Cross-Cultural Storytelling.”• Dr. Dennis Owusu Oteng, Ghana, won “Excellence in Family Business Leadership and Legacy Award.”• Ms. Edwina Kulego, USA, won “Global Leadership in Fashion, Culture, and Inclusive Business.”• Mr. Eyad Ehsan Mohammad Abdulrahim, Qatar, won “Strategic Financial Leadership Excellence Award.”• Dr. Grady Marin, USA, won “Influential Business Leader and Thought-Provoking Speaker Award.”• Gran Hotel Inglés at Spain, won “Iconic Legacy of Timeless Elegance and Heritage Award”• Greenstone, UAE, won “Outstanding Institutional Capital Raising & Regulatory Expertise”• Dr. Hajra Nazir, UAE, won “Global Excellence in Business Advisory & Compliance Award.”• H.E. Ambassador Dr. Ibrahim Lawson Fofanah, USA, won “Inspirational Leader in Human Rights and Social Empowerment.• Dr. Jordi Caralt Coloma, Spain, won “Iconic Leadership in Luxury Hotel Management Award”• Ms. Kaba Aïssata Lynn, Guinea, won “Emerging Female Entrepreneur of the Year”• Dr. Lisa Jane du Plessis, South Africa, won “Visionary Leader in Insurance Technology and Strategic Governance”• Dr. Marc Hardwick, South Africa, won “Distinguished Leader in Safeguarding Innovation and Child Protection.”• Mr. Mario P. Marcos, Hong Kong, won “Pioneering Leadership in Industry 4.0 and Sustainable Innovation”• Dr Mayank Vats, UAE, won “Healthcare Leadership Award for Innovation in Pulmonology & Patient Care”• Mr. Moazam A. Shah, Saudi Arabia won “Outstanding CFO Leadership in Multinational Finance.”• Dr. Mohamed Hussien, UAE, won “Outstanding Project Leadership and Transformational Excellence.”• Mr. Mohammed Aqib Jawad, India, won “Promising Cricketer of the year award.”• Mr. Naim Akthar, India, won “Exceptional Leadership in Integrated Logistics Solutions.”• Mr. Naval Kishore UAE, won “Excellence in Global Food Trading and Distribution Leadership.”• Mr. Naz Kabir, UK, won “Visionary Leader in Immersive Event Experiences.”• Ms. Nopparat Suksaranludee, Thailand, won “Global Inspirational Leader in Women's Wellness Innovation.”• H.E. Oumar Teguen Idibie Berde, UAE, won “Excellence in International Cooperation and Economic Diplomacy.”• Dr. Priyanka Sunder, India, won “Global Cybersecurity Governance & Risk Leadership Excellence Award”• Mr. Radhakrishnan Mahalingam, Qatar, won “Visionary Leader in Healthcare Technology Transformation Award.”• Mr. Salim Ahmed Al Salmi, Oman, won “Visionary Leader in Customer-Driven Digital Transformation.”• Dr. Sameera Suliman Moh, UAE, won “Excellence in Community Development & Public Service Leadership Award.”• Mr. Serwan Sewnundun, Suriname, South America won “Cross-Industry Visionary Leadership Award.”• Dr. Sobhi Sulieman Agha, Saudi Arabia, won “Lifetime Leadership Award in Marketing, Branding, and Innovation.”• Mr. Sultan Al Blooshi, UAE, won “Global Visionary in Economic Transformation and Alliance Building.”• Mr. Swaminathan Jayaseelan, UAE, won “Outstanding Achievement in Indoor Air Quality and Sustainability”• The Guardian Investigations South Africa, won “Global Impact Award for Safeguarding Transformation in Education and Sport”• Ms. Tish Hodge, USA, won “International Trailblazer in Inclusive Leadership and Human Empowerment.”• Dr. Vaibhav Diwan, Sweden, won “Excellence in Global Regulatory Leadership and Ethical Innovation.”• Ms. Valeria Petza, UAE won “International Luxury Real Estate Innovator of the Year.”

