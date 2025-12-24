The Animal Model Market is projected to achieve a value of US $2.8 billion by 2029.

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Animal Model Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $1.92 billion in 2024 to $2.07 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal model market has become a critical component of biomedical research, evolving steadily as advancements in science and technology continue to unfold. This market supports vital research efforts aimed at understanding diseases and developing innovative treatments. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and the factors shaping this important sector.

Steady Growth Expected in the Animal Model Market by 2025

The animal model market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.92 billion in 2024 to $2.07 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This historical growth has been driven by increased use of animal models in biomedical research, rising investments in drug discovery and development, a growing emphasis on precision medicine, and widespread application within the healthcare sector.

Download a free sample of the animal model market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15510&type=smp

Future Projections Highlight Continued Market Expansion

Looking ahead, the animal model market growth is forecasted to reach $2.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth include technological progress in genetic engineering, a stronger focus on personalized medicine, the increasing burden of chronic illnesses, and the rising demand for new vaccines and therapies. Additionally, heightened investment in biomedical research and the ongoing need for reliable animal models in drug development and discovery will support this upward trend.

Understanding the Role of Animal Models in Research

Animal models refer to non-human species used in scientific studies to better comprehend biological functions, investigate disease mechanisms, and assess the safety and efficacy of novel treatments. These models serve as crucial tools that bridge the gap between laboratory research and clinical application, enabling the development of new medical therapies and facilitating a deeper understanding of human health.

View the full animal model market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-model-global-market-report

Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical Research Propel the Market

One of the primary forces fueling growth in the animal model market is the rise in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) spending. The pharmaceutical R&D process combines scientific innovation with clinical needs to discover treatments for complex diseases. Animal models play a pivotal role by predicting drug efficacy, safety, and toxicity while providing insights into biological pathways. For example, in June 2023, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations reported that pharmaceutical R&D expenditure across Europe was €44.5 billion ($47.99 billion) in 2022, up from €42.5 billion ($45.88 billion) in 2021. This surge in R&D investment directly supports the increasing utilization of animal models.

Regional Landscape of the Animal Model Market

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the animal model market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes key geographical regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global overview.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Animal Model Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Animal Produce Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-produce-global-market-report

Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-medicine-global-market-report

Animal Intestinal Health Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-intestinal-health-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.