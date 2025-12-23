Delta Cup International Solar Building Design Competition 20th Anniversary Conference Held in Beijing Delta Cup International Solar Building Design Competition 20th Anniversary Conference Held in Beijing Delta Cup International Solar Building Design Competition 20th Anniversary Conference Held in Beijing Delta Cup International Solar Building Design Competition 20th Anniversary Conference Held in Beijing Delta Cup International Solar Building Design Competition 20th Anniversary Conference Held in Beijing

BEIJING, CHINA, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Issued by: National Engineering Research Center for Human Settlements (NERC) and Delta Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.The Delta Cup International Solar Building Design Competition 20th Anniversary Conference, themed "Becoming the Sun," was successfully held in Beijing on December 12. Following twenty years of deep cultivation in green architecture and carrying forward the mission of innovation, the competition has achieved significant milestones. Over the past two decades, it has attracted participation from over 90 countries and 12,132 teams, received 2,636 valid submissions, and seen 7 winning designs successfully constructed.A jury panel of top domestic and international academic experts, led by Academician Cui Kai of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, gathered with award-winning teams, outstanding instructors, and representatives from supporting organizations. Together, they reviewed the competition's twenty-year history and explored practical paths and future directions for solar architecture under the "Dual Carbon" goals, injecting new momentum into the industry's development.During the opening ceremony, Shi Dinghuan, former Counselor of the State Council and former Chairman of the China Renewable Energy Society, pointed out that the Delta Cup International Solar Building Design Competition (hereinafter referred to as the "Delta Cup") has publicized to society how to apply various renewable energy resources to all aspects of life. It has also promoted international cooperation, enabling the world to recognize China's achievements and contributions to green development.Bruce Cheng, Founder and Honorary Chairman of Delta Group, stated that over the past twenty years, the Delta Cup has invited renowned architects from home and abroad to serve as judges, encouraging society to participate in designing buildings that not only save energy but also provide a more comfortable environment. He expressed special gratitude to all colleagues involved in the program, noting that their efforts have garnered support from various sectors and cultivated countless talents in green architecture.Liu Zhihong, Vice President of China Construction Technology Consulting (CCTC), mentioned that since its inception, the Delta Cup has always taken promoting of renewable energy applications in buildings as its core mission, witnessing the leapfrog development of green architecture from conceptual exploration to practical popularization over the past twenty years.Chai Wenzhong, Vice Chairman of the China Association of Building Energy Efficiency, emphasized that promoting energy conservation, emission reduction, and green low-carbon development in the construction sector is a crucial direction. The twenty-year continuity of the Delta Cup is the result of joint efforts by the organizers and industry participants. This process has not only incubated a host of advanced technologies and realized a number of excellent projects, but also cultivated a generation of technical talent, playing a significant exemplary and leading role.Ms. Shan-Shan Guo,Chief Brand Officer of Delta Electronics, stated that Delta has always practiced the business mission of "To provide special, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow." For twenty years, Delta has journeyed with the competition, illuminating architecture with creativity and empowering low-carbon development with technology. Simultaneously, Delta has acted on its original intentions by building 36 green buildings globally and spreading green low-carbon concepts through exhibitions and book publications. The Delta Cup has also witnessed the spirit of "passing the torch" in the architectural industry—some participants who started as students are now professors leading their own students in the competition. This inheritance holds profound significance and reflects Mr. Bruce Cheng's original intention in supporting the competition.Li Cundong, President of China Architecture Design & Research Group (CADG), pointed out that since its founding, the Delta Cup has stood at the forefront of the industry. By focusing on solar architecture, it has built a platform for the exchange of ideas and the implementation of practices. It has witnessed the collision of countless special ideas and cultivated batches of professionals rooted in the green sector. The twenty-year journey of the Delta Cup also mirrors the evolution of global solar architecture and low-carbon technology moving from concept to application and continuous innovation.Cui Kai, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, emphasized that the architectural world is increasingly focusing on green building development, and the field is flourishing in China with fruitful results. He thanked Delta for its unwavering support of the competition over the past twenty year and expressed confidence in continuing the competition in the future, dressing buildings in "sunlit, productive, and healthy coats" to contribute to urban renewal and the development of existing building stock.In the review session, Zhang Lei, Director of the Organizing Committee, introduced the twenty-year history of the Delta Cup and released the 20th-anniversary theme video titled "Becoming the Sun." The film uses the stories of three participants who grew alongside the competition as a narrative thread, vividly illustrating its evolution. It highlights the dissemination of solar architecture concepts and the transformation of talent—from young students to industry backbones—showcasing the touching connotation of "Becoming the Sun": passing the torch and radiating light.Chen Yixiang, Director of Delta China Public Affairs, shared Delta's twenty years of green building practice under the title "Delta Green Building Footprint—Letting Dreams Shine into Reality." Using the Jiangsu Zhongda Low-Carbon Residential project as an example, he explained how Delta utilizes its core technical capabilities to develop smart building energy-saving solutions applied in winning designs. Delta also supports the construction of competition entries; this year, it donated a smart micro-grid system to the "Twenty-Four Courtyards under Riyue Mountain" in Qinghai, helping the homestays achieve energy self-sufficiency and obtain zero-carbon and carbon-neutral certifications. Delta also commissioned Southern Weekly to produce the documentary Rebirth, telling the story of how the Qinghai village was revitalized by the competition, serving as an excellent sample of rural architectural carbon reduction under "Dual Carbon" goals for the world.Shang Xuanping, General Manager of Qinghai Cultural Tourism Investment Co., Ltd., appeared as an invited guest to share the current development status of the competition's realized project—the "Twenty-Four Courtyards under Riyue Mountain" homestay cluster in Tu'ergan Village, Huangyuan County, Xining City, Qinghai.In the subsequent appreciation ceremony, the organizers presented honorary plaques to organizations that have long supported the competition, former judges, and outstanding instructors, thanking all parties for walking alongside the competition for twenty years and jointly promoting the development of the green building cause.The conference featured a keynote lecture by Dr. Ken Yeang, Executive Director of Hamzah & Yeang, titled "Reinventing Our Built Environment as an 'Artificial Ecosystem'." He shared theoretical frameworks for reconstructing the built environment to ultimately create resilient, sustainable urban environments with self-regenerative capabilities, achieving harmony between human activity and nature while enhancing ecological health and human well-being.Song Yehao, Tenured Professor at the School of Architecture, Tsinghua University, and Director of the Institute of Architecture and Technology, showcased application practices and insights into new low-carbon bamboo materials, new photovoltaic materials, and the integrated design of new energy and architecture through three projects.The 20th Anniversary Conference was hosted by the International Solar Energy Society (ISES), the Central Research Institute of China Construction Technology Consulting, and China Architecture Design & Research Group Co., Ltd. (CADG), and organized by the National Engineering Research Center for Human Settlements. It was exclusively title-sponsored by Delta Group, with support from numerous well-known industry enterprises and media outlets. This conference further consolidated the competition's influence in the green building field and built a broader platform for exchange and cooperation for global solar architecture practitioners. Looking ahead, the Delta Cup will continue to focus on solar architectural technology innovation and practical application, deepen international industry collaboration, and transform green low-carbon design concepts into more tangible outcomes, contributing solidly to the achievement of global sustainable development goals.Other distinguished guests attending the 20th-anniversary event included Deo Prasad, Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering and Scientia Professor at the University of New South Wales; Peter Luscuere, Emeritus Professor at the Faculty of Architecture and the Built Environment, TU Delft; Meng Xian'gan, former Vice Chairman of the China Renewable Energy Society; Qian Feng, National Engineering Survey and Design Master and Professor at Tongji University; Huang Qiuping, Chief Architect of East China Architectural Design & Research Institute; Zhong Jishou, Chief Engineer of China Architecture Design & Research Group; Feng Ya, Consultant Chief Engineer of China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute; Wim Chang, CEO of Delta Electronics Foundation; and Wu Meihui, Senior Director of Delta China Public Affairs.On December 11, the final review of the 2025 Delta Cup International Solar Building Design Competition was held in Beijing to select the winning entries. Themed "Sunshine · Urban Renewal," this year's competition featured two topics: "Renovation of Shougang Park Industrial Heritage" and "Renewal of Huguosi Historical and Cultural District," aiming to gather expertise from industry, academia, and research to plan the future of sustainable urban development. The competition attracted 614 teams globally, with 178 valid submissions. Ultimately, two First Prizes, four Second Prizes, and six Third Prizes were awarded. The Shenzhen University team's entry, "Vertical Farm and Photosynthetic Furnace—Reuse of Shougang Industrial Site Space," and the North China University of Technology team's entry, "Breaking Boundaries Temple Fair · Huguosi Rebirth," won the First Prizes.For more information, please visit the website: www.isbdc.cn

