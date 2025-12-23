Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala hands over houses using Innovative Building Technology Systems in Butterworth, 24 Dec

Human Settlements Deputy Minister, Tandi Mahambehlala, will handover houses build using Innovative Building Technology (IBT) Systems to two indigent, elderly women led households following a commitment and call to assist indigent households affected by the floods of June 2025 in the Eastern Cape.

During her follow up visit to the area, the Deputy Minister introduced MDX Holdings and Letshego Civils to the community and they pledged to built the two households brand new homes using IBT’s thus the handover, coinciding with Christmas eve. The handover, coinciding with Christmas Eve, stands as a powerful symbol of renewed hope, restoring faith in government and its partners while affirming the dignity and humanity of the beneficiarie.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday 24 December 2025

Venue: Stakeholder Engagement – Mnquma Local Municipality and proceed to Thekofihla Village, Butterworth

Time: 10:00 am

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 078 237 3900

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

