Santa Monica HVAC Contractor R&C Heating and Cooling Service Launches Extreme Heat Safety Initiative for Seniors

R&C Heating and Cooling Service in Santa Monica launches program offering free HVAC safety checks following regional wildfire and extreme weather concerns

Events like the Palisades fires remind us how closely public safety, extreme heat, and home infrastructure are connected. Reliable heating and cooling isn’t just about comfort—it’s a safety issue.” — said Luiz, a representative of R&C Heating and Cooling Service

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R&C Heating and Cooling Service , a Santa Monica–based HVAC contractor specializing in air conditioning and heating repair , has announced the launch of a Community Extreme Heat Safety Initiative aimed at supporting seniors and vulnerable residents during periods of extreme temperatures across Santa Monica and surrounding communities.The initiative provides free HVAC safety checks and priority service for qualifying residents, helping ensure reliable cooling and heating during heat waves and other weather-related emergencies. The program is intended to serve seniors, individuals with medical vulnerabilities, and households most at risk from prolonged exposure to extreme indoor temperatures.The announcement comes amid heightened regional awareness following the recent Palisades fire events, which affected large portions of nearby Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas. While Santa Monica was not directly damaged, the fires highlighted the growing impact of extreme weather conditions across coastal and Westside communities, including West Los Angeles, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades.“Events like the Palisades fires remind us how closely public safety, extreme heat, and home infrastructure are connected,” said a representative of R&C Heating and Cooling Service. “Reliable heating and cooling isn’t just about comfort—it’s a health and safety issue, especially for seniors and residents with medical needs.”As part of the initiative, R&C Heating and Cooling Service will prioritize service calls from qualifying residents during extreme heat periods and conduct preventative HVAC inspections designed to identify potential system failures before temperatures reach dangerous levels. All safety checks are performed by trained technicians and focus on system performance, airflow, and operational reliability.The Community Extreme Heat Safety Initiative reflects the company’s broader commitment to local responsibility and community support throughout Santa Monica and neighboring areas. By offering service-based assistance rather than one-time promotions, R&C Heating and Cooling Service aims to provide practical, ongoing support to residents most affected by climate-driven extremes.Residents or caregivers seeking information about eligibility for the program are encouraged to contact R&C Heating and Cooling Service directly.About R&C Heating and Cooling ServiceR&C Heating and Cooling Service is a Santa Monica–based HVAC contractor providing heating and air conditioning repair, maintenance, and service to residential and small commercial customers. Serving Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades, the company focuses on dependable service, safety, and community-centered solutions.

