TechCon SoCal 2026 Startup Innovation Showcase Named Official U.S. Regional for Startup World Cup

Being named an official U.S. Regional for Startup World Cup is a powerful validation of TechCon Global’s mission to create real pathways to capital and global opportunity” — Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of TechCon Global

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechCon Global announced today that the TechCon SoCal 2026 Startup Innovation Showcase Pitch Event has been selected as the official U.S. Regional (San Diego) for the Startup World Cup . The designation positions TechCon SoCal as a gateway for top startups to advance onto the global stage, with a pathway toward the Startup World Cup Grand Finale and a chance to win $1 million in investment capital.As part of this milestone, TechCon Global has established a strategic partnership with Pegasus Tech Ventures and Startup World Cup to host the regional competition during TechCon SoCal 2026, taking place May 22–23 at San Diego State University . The regional winner will automatically advance to the Startup World Cup Semifinals, where it will compete against top startups from other regions for a spot in the Grand Finale.A Direct Pathway to Global OpportunityThe winner of the TechCon SoCal Startup Innovation Showcase will advance as the San Diego U.S. Regional Champion, earning:• Automatic qualification to the Startup World Cup Semifinals• An opportunity to compete for a spot in the Global Grand Finale• A chance to win $1 million in investment at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale• Global visibility and credibility as an official Startup World Cup Regional Winner• Direct exposure to Pegasus Tech Ventures and its global investor network• Media and PR recognition across Startup World Cup, TechCon Global, and partner platforms• Potential follow-on funding, partnerships, and accelerator opportunitiesThis advancement provides founders with unparalleled access, validation, and global exposure—often leading to investment well before the Grand Finale.Elevating Founder Access and Capital Pathways“Being named an official U.S. Regional for Startup World Cup is a powerful validation of TechCon Global’s mission to create real pathways to capital and global opportunity,” said Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of TechCon Global. “This partnership ensures founders are not just pitching—but gaining access to a global ecosystem of investors, partners, and growth opportunities.”“We are excited to partner up with TechCon Global for the Startup World Cup San Diego Regional, and delighted by the quality and enthusiasm of the startups who are competing,” said Anis Uzzaman, Founder and CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures, who created the Startup World Cup competition in 2016. “Each year we have been able to reach more entrepreneurs in more cities around the world, and in turn, connect more innovation ecosystems to Silicon Valley and the rest of the world.”The Startup Innovation Showcase will feature high-growth startups across AI, digital health, life sciences, enterprise software, climate tech, and deep tech, presenting to a curated panel of investors, industry leaders, and ecosystem partners.Strengthening TechCon SoCal as a Flagship Founder PlatformTechCon SoCal 2026 is TechCon Global’s flagship West Coast conference, bringing together founders, investors, corporate leaders, researchers, and students in a purpose-driven, inclusive environment. The addition of the Startup World Cup U.S. Regional further strengthens TechCon SoCal’s position as a launchpad for globally ambitious startups.Applications Now OpenApplications are now open for startups interested in competing in the TechCon SoCal 2026 Startup Innovation Showcase and Startup World Cup U.S. Regional (San Diego). Participation is limited, and early applications are strongly encouraged.Learn more and apply at:🔗 TechConGlobal.comAbout TechCon GlobalTechCon Global is a purpose-driven innovation platform connecting founders, investors, researchers, and corporate leaders through high-impact conferences and programs across the United States. Since 2019, TechCon Global has focused on democratizing access to thought leadership, capital, and opportunity for early-stage entrepreneurs and students.About Pegasus Ventures & Startup World CupPegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with $2 billion in assets under management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. For more information about Pegasus, please check out: pegasustechventures.com.Startup World Cup is the #1 startup pitch competition in the world, hosted by Pegasus Tech Ventures. With 100+ regional pitch competitions across 6 continents, Startup World Cup provides a global platform for startups to showcase their innovations and secure funding.For more information and applications, visit TechConGlobal.com and http://www.startupworldup.io/

