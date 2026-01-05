Submit Release
Urban Flesh Eaters Wins Multiple Awards at the Vegas Movie Awards™

7X Award Winning Film- Urban Flesh Eaters

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Flesh Eaters received the following awards:
• Best Narrative Feature – Award of Prestige
• Best Horror – Award of Excellence
• Best 1st Time Producer – Award of Excellence
• Best Director / Feature – Award of Prestige
• Best Actress – Award of Excellence
• Best Ensemble – Award of Excellence
• Best Visual Effects – Award of Excellence

Urban Flesh Eaters is a genre-blending horror feature that follows a resilient mother fighting to protect her children when a sudden zombie outbreak traps residents inside their apartment building.

The film is produced and co-written by Lynette J. Blackwell and executive produced by legendary hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Rob Base. Together, they lead an independent, female-led production supported by a diverse cast and creative team. The project has been praised for its compelling performances, striking visual effects, and also its ability to blend the genres of horror and comedy.

Winning at the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best-reviewed international film festivals, places Urban Flesh Eaters among an elite selection of award-winning projects recognized for artistic excellence and innovation.

Producer Lynette J. Blackwell shared:
“This recognition means everything to our team. Urban Flesh Eaters was made with passion, grit, and belief in the power of independent storytelling. To be awarded in so many categories by the Vegas Movie Awards™ is both humbling and affirming.”

Executive Producer Rob Base added:
“I’ve been a lifelong zombie fanatic, so the idea of creating a zombie film was something I genuinely wanted to do. Urban Flesh Eaters allowed us to take that passion and turn it into a bold, independent story with real heart. I’m proud of what this team created.

Urban Flesh Eaters is currently streaming on multiple platforms, including Apple TV and TUBI

Lynette J. Blackwell
+1 347-423-7334
Paradise Unlimited
