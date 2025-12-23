Inflatable Rental Company Jump 4 Adan in San Diego Launches Holiday Initiative to Support Schools and Churches

Jump 4 Adan logo bounce house rental san diego bouncy castle rental san diego

Jump 4 Adan introduces “Community Jump Day,” a private initiative providing free inflatable rentals to local nonprofits

We believe in giving back to the same community that supports us, Community Jump Day is our way of helping schools and churches create safe, fun events for families without adding financial pressure.” — Miguel, a representative of Jump 4 Adan

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jump 4 Adan , a locally owned inflatable jumper rental company based in San Diego, has announced the launch of Community Jump Day, a new private initiative designed to support local schools and churches by providing one free inflatable rental each month for qualifying community events.The initiative aims to help nonprofit organizations reduce event costs while continuing to host family-friendly gatherings such as school fundraisers, church picnics, youth events, and community celebrations. Through Community Jump Day, one school or church within San Diego County will be selected each month to receive a complimentary inflatable rental, including delivery, professional setup, and takedown.“As a local business, we believe in giving back to the same community that supports us,” said Miguel, a representative of Jump 4 Adan. “Community Jump Day is our way of helping schools and churches create safe, fun events for families without adding financial pressure.”Jump 4 Adan specializes in inflatable jumper rentals for birthdays, school events, and community gatherings throughout San Diego. The company emphasized that safety and cleanliness are a priority for all events, with each inflatable thoroughly cleaned and inspected before use and installed by trained staff.The Community Jump Day initiative started on December 21st to support schools and churches during this holiday season, but was quickly changed to become an ongoing project and will run year-round, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to community involvement rather than a one-time promotion. Schools and churches interested in participating can submit a request to be considered for an upcoming month.By supporting local nonprofit organizations through donated services, Jump 4 Adan hopes to strengthen community connections and contribute to more accessible, family-oriented events across San Diego.About Jump 4 AdanJump 4 Adan is a San Diego–based inflatable jumper rental company serving families, schools, churches, and community organizations throughout San Diego County. The company provides professionally maintained inflatables for a wide range of events, with a focus on safety, reliability, and community engagement.

