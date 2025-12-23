NFGX Token Partners with Lions International to Deliver Gifts and Hot Meals to Over 400 Children & Families Philippines

NFGX and Lions Feeding Joy for 150 Kids $NFGX Token Community and Lions International Feeding Joy for Kids 2 $NFGX Token Community and Lions International Feeding Joy for Kids 1

First community-funded project completed by NFGX with Lions Clubs International, establishing a proven model for scalable charitable impact

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NFGX token community (Symbol: NFGX) has successfully completed its first fully executed charitable initiative, “Christmas Joy for Kids,” delivering holiday meals, gifts, groceries, and essential supplies to more than 400 underprivileged children in the Philippines on December 20, 2025.The project was originally planned to support 150 children through a partnership with Lions Clubs International Philippines, but expanded nearly threefold following strong participation from NFGX holders and donors, alongside additional contributions from Lions Club members. The event was held at the Lions International Building (District 301 D-2) in Manila, where children and their families received hot meals, rice and groceries, drinks, ice cream, and Christmas gifts in a welcoming, family-centered setting.Lions Club member Alexander Pidgeon, Co-Founder of NFGX, attended with his wife Angel Pidgeon and their children, joining District Governor Tess Pronto and more than 50 Lions Club volunteers to personally serve meals and distribute gifts. Families were welcomed throughout the day, transforming the initiative into a hands-on community celebration rather than a simple aid distribution.Anjin Ho, spokesman for the NFGX Token Community, said:“This project shows exactly what NFGX is meant to do—turn community support into real, visible impact. We set out to help 150 children and ended up serving over 400. That happened because people stepped up, and because we worked with a trusted organization that knows how to deliver help on the ground.”Transparency is a foundational principle of the NFGX project. Complete documentation from the event—including photographs, videos, recipient data, and detailed expense receipts—is now publicly available at https://nfgxtoken.com/projects , allowing the public to independently verify how every contribution was used.About NFGX$NFGX is a Solana-based utility token launched on December 11, 2025, built specifically to fund transparent, community-driven charitable initiatives. The token features a fixed supply, zero transaction taxes, burned liquidity, and a renounced contract, ensuring that no centralized party can control or redirect funds.NFGX introduces a voluntary donation model known as the “Recycle Loop.” Token holders can choose to donate appreciated NFGX tokens to the associated charitable entity, Nonprofit For Good (NFG), helping fund verified humanitarian projects while receiving official donation receipts at fair market value (donors should consult their own tax professionals regarding eligibility). $NFGX is actively traded on Raydium and tracked on major platforms including CoinGecko and DEXScreener.At launch, 12% of the total token supply was allocated to a dedicated charity reserve. As community participation grows, this reserve expands, enabling larger and more frequent projects without relying solely on repeated fundraising campaigns. This structure allows NFGX to operate as a sustainable, long-term funding engine for real-world impact for Nonprofit For Good.Looking AheadWith “Christmas Joy for Kids” successfully completed, the NFGX community is already preparing its next initiatives for 2026. Proposed, community-voted projects include clean water wells, solar power installations for off-grid villages, educational and housing support for orphans, and rapid disaster response efforts. Planning for these initiatives is already underway, with funding driven directly by current community donations.“This first project set the standard,” Ho added. “We now have a working model, trusted partners, and clear proof that this community can scale its impact responsibly.”How to Support the Next ProjectDonations made now directly support upcoming, confirmed humanitarian initiatives. Supporters can contribute SOL, NFGX, BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, or fiat through the secure donation portal at https://nfgxtoken.com/donate . Official donation receipts are provided, and all funded projects are fully documented and published for public review.The NFGX community invites individuals, organizations, and crypto supporters who value accountability, transparency, and measurable impact to participate. With continued support, future initiatives aim to reach thousands of children and families worldwide in collaboration with Lions Clubs International and additional humanitarian partners.Full project documentation and updates are available at https://nfgxtoken.com/projects About the NFGX Token CommunityNFGX is a Solana-based utility token dedicated to funding transparent, community-driven charitable initiatives worldwide. The associated Nonprofit For Good entity (501(c)(3) application pending) ensures all contributions are directed exclusively toward verifiable humanitarian projects with full public accountability.Contract Address: NFGgKCroEe2EucBJmFfCUNmU41MHv9Sc8qUhbceNTvyMedia Contact:Anjin HoCo-Founder, NFGX Token CommunityPresident, AQH ConsultingEmail: nfgxtoken@gmail.comWebsite: https://nfgxtoken.com Lions Clubs International PhilippinesGovernor Tess Pronto, 6PMJFDistrict Governor, District 301 D-2Website: https://subicbaylions.com Additional Resources:• NFGX Token & Lions Clubs International Philippines Partnership (Dec 12, 2025):• NFGX Token Launch on Solana (Dec 11, 2025):• NFGX Token on DEXScreener:• NFGX Token on CoinGecko:

