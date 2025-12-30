WebJoint Expands National Footprint With New Retail Services and Marketing Solutions

WebJoint expands nationwide, offering retail tools, a new POS system and digital marketing services to dispensaries, to drive growth and efficiency.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebJoint has announced a nationwide expansion that marks a major shift in its service offerings, reflecting nearly a decade of experience in cannabis delivery technology. The company is now bringing its operational knowledge to retail storefronts, supporting dispensaries as they navigate new market opportunities. This expansion includes entry into several emerging cannabis states, including New York, where demand for integrated retail tools and transparent reporting continues to grow.A central part of this advancement is the launch of their new payment processing system, which offers clients the opportunity to access the company’s POS platform at no charge or at a reduced rate based on order volume. This approach aims to make industry-leading retail software more accessible during a time when dispensaries face increasing operational and regulatory challenges. In addition to this payment solution, they are extending their expertise into digital marketing, now offering full-service SEO, custom web development capabilities to help storefront operators expand their customer reach.The company maintains a mission focused on strengthening cannabis businesses through practical, cost-effective technology. As stated on its website, they are dedicated to “helping the cannabis industry succeed by providing tools that empower their business at an affordable cost.” They also emphasize the importance of driving consumer traffic directly to operators, supporting sustainable growth across all market segments. With new target audiences, expanded geographic coverage, and comprehensive marketing services, they are positioning themselves to serve as a full-spectrum retail technology partner.For more information or to learn more about WebJoint and the services it provides, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at the details below.About UsWeJoint is a trusted provider of cannabis retail and delivery software , offering compliant point-of-sale systems, inventory tools, payment processing, and digital marketing services. The company helps dispensaries streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and maintain regulatory compliance through an all-in-one platform. WebJoint supports retailers nationwide with innovative, reliable solutions that promote long-term business growth. Learn more at webjoint.com

