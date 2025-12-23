Roberts Trading Confirm The Number One Luxury Home Painting Trend In 2025

Roberts Trading Pty Ltd

Leading Sydney based painting company Roberts Trading Pty Ltd confirmed the top luxury homes painting trend they have seen in 2025

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roberts Trading Pty Ltd is a family-owned business with unmatched commitment to customer satisfaction, ensuring that every client receives the best possible painting service. A team that’s passionate about attention to detail. Delivering an exceptional paint finish on every job and a 5-year workmanship guarantee on all services.In an exclusive interview with CBD Media Roberts Trading Pty Ltd confirmed that earth-inspired colour palettes are dominating in 2025. Luxury home owners have certainly been leaning towards earthy hues that evoke a sense of calm and connection with mother nature. Warm terracotta’s, soft olive greens are particularly popular as well as muted clay tones. Clients have been particularly using these colours in both contemporary and classic homes, creating a grounded, timeless feel.Mr Dougall Roberts, Founder and Principal of Roberts Trading Pty Ltd said, “Despite earth-inspired colour palettes dominating in 2025, coastal neutrals used with blues are a close second, especially for modern interiors. Sydney residents are inspired by the Sydney’s coastline, colours like ocean blue, sand beige, and misty grey are favourites and give a feel of serenity. Colours that reflect natural light and popular especially with architects of beachside apartments and homes in open, airy neighbourhoods.”At the recent Master Painters Australia awards, Roberts Trading Pty Ltd were awarded; Winner – residential (single dwelling) repaint over $50,000 – Killara project with James Samuels, Highly Commended – heritage & restoration andfinalists in 4 more categories, including spray painting, industrial finishes & residentialAbout Roberts Trading Pty LtdRoberts Trading Pty Ltd are a team of professional painters in Sydney boasts over 150 years of collective experience and is committed to delivering first class commercial, industrial, strata, and residential painting services.They offer a comprehensive range of professional painting services, including interior and exterior house painting, enamel application to woodwork trim, timber staining with varnish finish, decking oiling or painting and restoration, texture coating, faux and feature walls, concrete/steel roof painting, floor coatings, driveway painting or sealing, and restoration & repairs.The company promises to elevate a space with their unwavering commitment to excellence and meticulous attention to every aspect of your project. All work completed with a 5-year workmanship guarantee.To learn more about Roberts Trading Pty Ltd, and the array of painting services they offer, by visiting their website here: https://robertstrading.com.au

