NEBRASKA, December 23 - Contact:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Temporarily Waives Regulations for Truckers Hauling Heating Fuels Used for Residential Heat

Lincoln, NE – Due to increased demand for heating products across the Midwest and resulting challenges in timely access to heating fuel, Governor Jim Pillen has issued an executive order to provide emergency relief.

The executive order temporarily waives federal hours-of-service requirements for commercial motor vehicle drivers hauling residential heating fuels, heating oils, or fuel used to generate power for residential heat into or within the State of Nebraska. The waiver applies only to vehicles transporting these essential heating fuels.

Drivers operating under this order should keep a copy with them. The Governor’s order (25-17) is effective immediately and will remain so through January 3, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

