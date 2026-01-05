GoML and EMB Global Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Enterprise Generative AI Adoption Across India and South Asia

GoML and EMB Global announced a strategic partnership to help large organizations across India and South Asia adopt Generative AI.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoML , a specialist in production-grade Generative AI engineering, and EMB Global , an AI-native orchestrator of enterprise transformation, today announced a strategic partnership to help large organizations across India and South Asia transition Generative AI from experimental pilots to business-critical production.The collaboration fuses EMB Global’s data-driven delivery framework and international execution reach with GoML’s specialized expertise in architecting custom Generative AI systems. Together, the companies will provide a structured pathway for industrializing AI: covering everything from initial problem definition to long-term governance and value realization.While many organizations are currently experimenting with LLMs, few have successfully operationalized them across complex data environments and cloud infrastructures. This partnership is designed to bridge that execution gap.Strategic Roles and ExecutionUnder the agreement, EMB Global will spearhead the go-to-market strategy in the region, serving as the primary interface for enterprise clients. The firm will utilize its proprietary scoping and solution-design tools to identify high-impact use cases, while GoML provides the technical depth and engineering frameworks required to power the underlying systems.“Enterprises don’t fail at AI because of models; they fail because of execution,” said Nishant Behl, Founder of EMB Global. “We built our platform to solve that specific hurdle. By pairing our operational intelligence and deep enterprise relationships with GoML’s engineering rigor, we are creating a repeatable blueprint for deploying GenAI as a core business system rather than a side experiment.”Data-Driven DeliveryEMB Global’s approach is underpinned by intelligence gathered from tens of thousands of real-world technology programs. This allows for faster architectural decision-making and predictable outcomes for complex cloud and AI initiatives.GoML complements this with a proven track record, having delivered over 100 successful AI implementations for a global roster of 130+ clients, bolstered by a strong partnership within the AWS ecosystem.“Most enterprises know what they want from Generative AI, but struggle to get it into production,” said Rishabh Sood , Founder of GoML. “Partnering with EMB allows us to embed our systems into a comprehensive transformation framework, ensuring speed, reliability, and real business impact.”About the PartnersGoML designs, builds, and manages production-grade Generative AI systems for startups and enterprises. With over 100 successful deployments and a Generative AI Competency Partnership with AWS, GoML enables organizations to adopt AI responsibly and at scale with measurable ROI.EMB Global is a multinational transformation platform that helps organizations navigate the complexities of AI and cloud scaling. By combining a proprietary AI operating model with a global network of execution partners, EMB manages the end-to-end delivery lifecycle: from initial concept to guaranteed outcome. Headquartered in India and backed by leading global investors, EMB operates across 23 countries to turn enterprise AI ambition into reality.

