\'Tis the season for South Australian seafood

With Christmas just days away the Malinauskas Government is urging South Australians to support local seafood retailers and use Dining Cashback vouchers to do so.

A seasonal advertising campaign, running throughout the holiday period, encourages South Australians to include local seafood in their festive menus to help support the algal bloom-impacted industry.

Through the Summer Plan Dining Cashback program, tens of thousands of South Australians can also save 50 per cent (maximum $50 reimbursement) on their seafood purchases and coastal dining at participating businesses each month throughout summer.

The program has been expanded to include seafood retailers – allowing for big savings during what can be an expensive time of year for families.

The program has proven hugely popular with nearly 40,000 South Australians supporting coastal hospitality businesses and seafood retailers during its first month.

A total of 37,891 South Australians claimed their cashback during the November allocation, equating to a 63 per cent redemption rate.

Each claim is helping to boost trade and confidence in the summer months for South Australia’s coastal hospitality businesses and seafood retailers impacted by the algal bloom.

More than $1.69 million was paid out in cashback, with a total spend value of $5.44 million from cashback winners.

To date, 453 businesses are participating in the Summer Plan Dining Cashback program – including 45 seafood retailers – with more than half being in the regional South Australia.

This equates to an average of 90 approved claims and $12,010 value spend per business.

The ballot for the January draw is now open, with South Australians encouraged to sign up before midnight on 1 January 2026 for the chance to take advantage of great savings during the school holidays.

Winners of the December draw are also reminded to claim their cashback by 11.59pm (ACDT) on 1 January 2026.

The Dining Cashback program is part of the State and Federal Governments’ Summer Plan.

For business eligibility criteria and registration, visit Summer Plan Dining Cashback | Tourism SA.

For full terms and conditions and details on how to enter the ballot, go to www.southaustralia.com/diningcashback.

Limitations apply. 50% cashback offer, up to $50. Licence No. T25/2028, T25/2027 & T25/2026.

In 2024, more than 2,300 South Australians were directly employed in the seafood industry, producing more than 72,900 tonnes seafood.

Seafood retailers can order Buy SA Seafood. For SA point of sale shelf signage, free of charge, on the Brand SA website.

The ‘Tis the Season for SA Seafood call to action builds on Brand SA’s existing Buy SA Seafood campaign, increasing awareness that locally sourced seafood purchased from a retailer or market is safe to eat.

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

The Summer Plan Dining Cashback program gives South Australians the opportunity to enjoy fresh seafood and coastal dining with the added benefit of receiving 50 per cent cashback, up to $50.

This is about supporting our seafood retailers who have been doing it tough this year – and also our coastal hospitality businesses.

Whether it’s fish and chips, a long lunch with friends or cooking up some prawns at home, your support means that our hardworking operators feel the benefits and can keep doing what they do best, serving great South Australian food and seafood.

The Summer Plan Dining Cashback program has proven popular among South Australians, offering fantastic savings when they support any of the 454 coastal hospitality businesses and SA seafood retailers participating in the program.

The program is already making a real difference with the first round generating a total spend value of $5.44 million from cashback winners, helping businesses attract new customers and lift trade during a time when support is needed most.

I encourage South Australian families to enter the ballot and make the most of the upcoming Dining Cashback draw to enjoy valuable savings during the school holidays.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

We have some of the best seafood in the world. South Australian seafood is the perfect addition to any Christmas celebration this year – especially paired with other local ingredients.

When we support local our whole community benefits, and the South Australian seafood industry needs our support more than ever this year.

The South Australia seafood industry employs thousands of people, largely in regional areas, and are responsible for our world-class reputation for top quality seafood.

Attributable to Kyri Toumazos, Executive Officer, Seafood Industry SA

The South Australian seafood family is grateful for the support of the community here in South Australia over recent months.

The quality and diversity of our seafood makes this state the seafood capital of Australia and the world, which we are extremely proud of.

Thank you to the Malinauskas Labor Government for all the Summer Plan programs that empower and promote our industry.

It’s a great example of collaboration and we would like all South Australians to be part of the seafood experience this Christmas and enjoy with family and friends.