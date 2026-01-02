Velasea and SORBA.ai Combine Hardware and AI to Power Scalable Industrial Intelligence

Velasea + SORBA.ai

Rugged hardware and no-code AI empower industrial teams to deploy intelligence where operations run.

JACKSONVILE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velasea ( www.velasea.com ), a leading OEM system builder and provider of rugged, performance-driven compute platforms, and SORBA.ai, the award-winning no-code industrial AI software company , today announced a strategic hardware partnership designed to simplify and accelerate the deployment of industrial AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics at the edge.Through this partnership, Velasea’s industrial-grade, purpose-built hardware platforms will be certified and optimized to run the SORBA.ai platform, enabling manufacturers, energy companies, utilities, and industrial operators to deploy AI applications faster, more securely, and closer to their operations. Together, the companies deliver a turnkey hardware-plus-software solution that removes complexity from edge AI deployments while ensuring performance, reliability, and scalability.Velasea’s expertise in designing, building, and delivering ruggedized edge and industrial computing systems complements SORBA.ai’s no-code AI platform, which empowers engineers and operators to build predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, process optimization, simulation, and computer vision models without needing data science teams.“Industrial customers want AI at the edge , but they don’t want to become hardware integrators or AI specialists to get there,” said Yandy Perez, President & CEO of SORBA.ai. “By partnering with Velasea, we’re delivering a pre-validated hardware and AI stack that allows customers to move from concept to production quickly, while keeping data on-premise and under their control.”The combined solution supports a wide range of industrial use cases, including predictive maintenance, asset health monitoring, real-time anomaly detection, energy optimization, digital twins, and vision-based quality and safety applications. Velasea’s systems are engineered to perform reliably in harsh and mission-critical environments, making them ideal for deploying SORBA.ai’s edge-based analytics and AI models.“Velasea specializes in building hardware platforms that customers can trust in demanding operational environments,” said Kevin Cosbey, Director of Embedded Solutions at Velasea. “Partnering with SORBA.ai allows us to pair that trusted hardware with a powerful, easy-to-use industrial AI platform, giving customers a complete, deployable solution for edge intelligence without the traditional complexity.”The partnership enables customers to standardize on a validated hardware foundation while leveraging SORBA.ai’s unified platform, which includes data ingestion, AutoML, real-time analytics, digital twin modeling, and flexible on-premise deployment options. This approach reduces deployment risk, shortens time to value, and supports enterprise-scale rollouts across facilities and regions.The Velasea–SORBA.ai hardware partnership is available immediately for industrial and enterprise customers globally.About VelaseaVelasea is a full-service OEM system builder and technology partner specializing in high-performance, ruggedized computing solutions for industrial, security, and AI-driven applications. Velasea designs, builds, and delivers purpose-built hardware systems that enable customers and partners to deploy complex solutions reliably and at scale.Learn more at www.velasea.com About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

