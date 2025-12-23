Concord Legal Group, PC Welcomes Business Lawyer Matthew Syken to the Firm's Corporate Group

Matthew Syken Concord Legal Group, PC

Wall Street–trained lawyer with 20+ years of experience expands Concord Legal Group's corporate, M&A, and financing capabilities.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concord Legal Group, PC announced today that corporate and securities attorney Matthew Syken has joined the firm, further strengthening its capabilities in complex transactions, private capital raises, and general counsel advisory work for growth-stage and middle-market companies.Mr. Syken brings more than two decades of experience advising companies, funds, and high-net-worth individuals on sophisticated corporate and financial matters. He began his legal career on Wall Street, where he advised FINRA-registered broker-dealers and high-net-worth clients on complex financial transactions and later served as a FINRA Arbitrator.Most recently, Mr. Syken’s practice has focused on representing companies in Southern California and Texas across a broad range of industries, including hospitality, manufacturing, and financial services. His work spans mergers and acquisitions, private placements, fundraising, operating and subscription agreements, commercial lending, complex contract drafting, leases, capitalization structures, and asset sales. He has served as General Counsel to multiple companies and has been nominated three times as General Counsel of the Year in Southern California, as well as being featured in The New York Times for his work.“Matthew is exactly the kind of lawyer we look for at Concord Legal Group: deeply experienced, business-minded, and battle-tested in complex transactions,” said Michael B. Saryan , founder of Concord Legal Group. “His background as a Wall Street attorney, general counsel, and repeat founder gives our clients a rare combination of sophisticated deal execution and pragmatic, operator-level judgment. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”In addition to his legal practice, Mr. Syken has co-founded several businesses and brings a practical, founder-focused perspective to every engagement. He has also served as an instructor within the University of California system and as a board member for a major fast-casual restaurant group, further deepening his understanding of the operational realities facing growth companies and their leadership teams.“I am excited to join Concord Legal Group and work alongside Michael and the rest of the team,” said Matthew Syken. “Concord Legal Group is building a preeminent corporate practice that pairs big-firm caliber work with highly responsive, business-oriented service. That aligns perfectly with how I have always practiced law—as a strategic partner to founders, executives, and investors who need clear, actionable guidance on high-stakes decisions.”Mr. Syken holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame – Touro Law School, an MBA from The Johns Hopkins University – Carey Business School (with his thesis pending), and a B.A. from Northeastern University (MMC-NYU). He is admitted to practice law in California, Texas, and New York and is an active member of the Orange County (CA) Bar Association and the Collin County (TX) Bar Association.About Concord Legal Group, PCConcord Legal Group, PC is a business law firm focused on sophisticated corporate and transactional matters for clients ranging from formation-stage startups to established industry leaders. Led by founder Michael B. Saryan, a top-rated business attorney with experience at premier firms such as Gibson Dunn and Sheppard Mullin, Concord Legal Group handles venture capital and private equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, private placements, joint ventures, commercial transactions, business litigation, and general outside-general-counsel services across a wide range of industries, including technology, manufacturing, food and beverage, hospitality, financial services, and real estate.Concord Legal Group’s attorneys are committed to delivering the highest quality of legal services with a client-centric approach, helping businesses navigate their most complex and demanding legal challenges.

