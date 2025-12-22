FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 22, 2025

Missouri State Highway Patrol inspector honored as State Team Member of the Month for November 2025 In July Motor Vehicle Inspector Cory Boatright went to the rescue of motorist in burning overturned vehicle in southwest Missouri

Missouri State Highway Patrol Motor Vehicle Inspector Cory Boatright was honored today after being named Missouri State Team Member of the Month for November 2025 for his decisiveness and leadership in the rescue of a motorists from a burning vehicle.

On July 2, 2025, as Boatright was driving to work, he noticed a car tumble down an embankment from Highway HH to Highway 171 near Carterville, land on its roof and catch fire. He called 911 and crossed a highway to get to the scene. He tried but could not open the car doors because of damage from the crash. Another motorist stopped and provided Boatright with a fire extinguisher.

As Boatright fought the engine fire, he asked the motorist to look for anything that could be used to break out car windows. Other motorists stopped and pulled the victim from the vehicle. Boatright checked the victim’s condition and relayed information to dispatch.

When the engine fire reignited, Boatright used an extinguisher from an arriving Carterville Police officer to continue fighting the fire, preventing it from spreading before the victim could be transported to a hospital.

“When a motorist was trapped in a burning, overturned vehicle, Cory Boatright acted selflessly and swiftly to assist the victim and prevented further injuries or worse,” Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Troy Murdock said. “Cory’s actions are a model for all our team members at DPS and the Patrol. He acted decisively, resourcefully, with compassion, and showed true leadership by organizing others to assist in the rescue.”

“Motor Vehicle Inspector Boatright represents the very best of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and continues the Patrol’s legacy of selfless action to serve our fellow Missourians,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Mike Turner said. “Cory Boatright possesses the motivation that drives all of us at the Patrol – to help others in need, no matter the obstacles that must be overcome.”

Boatright was eligible for consideration as State Team Member of the Month because of his selection as Missouri Department of Public Safety Non-Sworn Team Member of the Month for October. There are more than 50,000 Missouri state government team members across the state.

