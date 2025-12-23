Quantum Capital Partners Arranges $20.5M Refinancing for Hampton Inn & Suites on Monterey Peninsula

Hampton Inn & Suites

Quantum secures sub-6% floating rate financing for the newly built Hilton asset, retiring construction debt

MARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Capital Partners, a leading commercial real estate finance firm, has successfully arranged a $20.5 million refinance loan for the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Marina, California. The financing was secured by Quantum Vice President Kevin Wong.

Delivered in early 2023, the 60,000-square-foot, four-story hotel represents one of the first newly built Hilton-branded limited-service assets to enter the Marina market in years.

The proceeds effectively retire the original construction loan. Navigating the current capital markets landscape, Quantum structured a floating-rate loan with a starting interest rate under 6%. This structure provides the sponsor with immediate favorable terms while positioning the asset to capitalize on a projected declining interest rate environment.

"Securing a sub-6% starting rate in today's hospitality lending climate is a testament to the quality of this asset and the sponsorship," said Kevin Wong of Quantum Capital Partners. "We were able to identify a lender who understood the value of a brand-new, high-performing asset in a high-barrier coastal market. The floating rate structure aligns perfectly with the sponsor's business plan to capture upside as rates continue a downward path."

Property Highlights:

Design: The four-story, 60,000-square-foot property features spacious guest rooms and a modern lobby designed as a coastal retreat.

Amenities: Distinguished from standard limited-service offerings, the hotel features an indoor pool, dedicated meeting space, and enhanced business traveler amenities.

Sustainability: The development includes on-site electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, catering to the strong drive-to leisure market of the Central Coast.

Location & Connectivity: Located immediately off Highway 1, the hotel serves as a convenient hub for the Monterey Peninsula. The property is approximately a 15-minute drive from major demand drivers, including the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row, and the world-renowned golf courses at Pebble Beach. Its proximity to Marina State Beach and regional bike paths positions it as a preferred base for both corporate transients and coastal recreation travelers.

About Quantum Capital Partners Based in Beverly Hills, California, Quantum Capital Partners provides a full range of commercial real estate financing services. The principals of Quantum Capital Partners have completed more than 800 debt and equity transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $10 billion. Founded on the principle that good advice reflects knowledge and experience, Quantum has earned the reputation as a premier provider of commercial real estate capital and unbiased advisory services. The team's rare blend of hands-on real estate experience and sophisticated capital markets expertise has allowed them to establish an unrivaled ability to connect clients to the smartest capital.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.