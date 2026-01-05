TEGUAR and SORBA.ai Bring Industrial AI to Critical Environments

TEGUAR + SORBA

TEGUAR and SORBA.ai Announce Strategic Hardware Partnership to Accelerate On-Prem Industrial AI Deployment in Critical Environments

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEGUAR, a leading provider of industrial-grade computers, HMIs, and edge hardware, and SORBA.ai, an award-winning no-code industrial AI platform, today announced a strategic hardware partnership designed to simplify and accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence at the industrial edge.Through this partnership, SORBA.ai’s full suite of industrial AI capabilities - DataBridge, Detect & Predict Predictive Maintenance Suite, Simulate & Control Advanced Process Control Suite, and VisionAI Module - will be validated and deployed on TEGUAR’s rugged, industrial-certified hardware platforms. The combined solution enables manufacturers, energy companies, and critical infrastructure operators to deploy AI directly on-premises, close to their data, while meeting strict reliability, security, and environmental requirements.Built for Critical and Harsh Industrial EnvironmentsIndustrial AI deployments in critical environments demand more than software alone. Reliability, deterministic performance, and environmental resilience are non-negotiable. The TEGUAR and SORBA.ai partnership addresses these requirements by combining ruggedized industrial edge hardware with a production-ready, on-prem AI platform designed specifically for operational technology (OT) environments.TEGUAR’s fanless, industrial-certified computing platforms are engineered for 24/7 continuous operation in harsh conditions , including extreme temperatures, vibration, dust, and electrical noise. These long-lifecycle systems are purpose-built for industrial facilities where downtime, frequent hardware refreshes, or cloud dependency are unacceptable.When deployed together, SORBA.ai runs fully on-premises on TEGUAR hardware, enabling low-latency AI inference, deterministic performance, and secure data processing directly at the edge. This architecture is ideal for mission-critical applications such as predictive maintenance, real-time anomaly detection, advanced process control, and computer vision, where milliseconds matter and connectivity cannot be assumed.Industrial organizations increasingly require AI solutions that can operate reliably in harsh environments while maintaining full data sovereignty. By running SORBA.ai on TEGUAR’s fanless, long-lifecycle industrial computers and edge systems, customers can deploy AI models for anomaly detection, optimization, computer vision, and autonomous control without relying on cloud connectivity.Many industrial organizations face strict requirements around cybersecurity, compliance, and data sovereignty. By leveraging TEGUAR’s edge computing platforms, SORBA.ai allows customers to deploy AI models without sending sensitive operational data to the cloud, supporting air-gapped or segmented networks while protecting proprietary process data and intellectual property.“Industrial customers want AI where their operations live, on the factory floor and at the edge,” said Aldo Ferrante, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of SORBA.ai. “Partnering with TEGUAR allows us to deliver a hardened, on-prem AI solution that combines trusted industrial hardware with SORBA.ai’s no-code machine learning platform, giving customers performance, resiliency, and control over their data.”The joint solution supports fast time-to-value by enabling engineers and operators to connect directly to PLCs, SCADA systems, historians, and cameras, deploy models in minutes, and run inference locally on TEGUAR hardware. This architecture is ideal for applications such as predictive maintenance, real-time anomaly detection, process optimization, quality inspection, and vision-based monitoring.“TEGUAR’s mission is to provide reliable, purpose-built computing platforms for mission-critical industrial environments,” said Kevin Jones, Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TEGUAR. “Working with SORBA.ai expands the value of our hardware by enabling advanced AI workloads at the edge—helping customers move from raw data to real-time operational intelligence without compromising reliability or security.”Together, TEGUAR and SORBA.ai will collaborate on joint customer deployments, reference architectures, and go-to-market initiatives across manufacturing, energy, water/wastewater, logistics, and other industrial sectors.About TEGUARBased in Charlotte, NC, TEGUAR is a leading global provider of industrial computers, panel PCs, HMIs, and edge computing solutions designed for demanding industrial environments. With a focus on durability, long product lifecycles, and application-specific design, TEGUAR delivers reliable computing platforms for manufacturing, automation, food and beverage, medical, and embedded applications. The TEGUAR team of industrial experts excel in finding customized solutions for OEM customers.Learn more at www.teguar.com About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

