ClearView Imaging Center Brings Preventive Self-Pay CT Scanning to The Villages, FL — Focused on Early Detection

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearView Imaging, a new medical imaging center dedicated to preventive CT scanning, is proud to announce expanded services to residents of The Villages and surrounding Central Florida communities. The center provides self-pay, referral-free CT scans designed to detect disease early — long before symptoms occur.Located in The Villages Florida, ClearView Imaging offers fast appointment access, transparent pricing, and radiologist-interpreted results for a full range of services including heart calcium scoring, lung scans, abdominal and pelvic imaging, full body scans, virtual colonoscopy, and bone density CT.Focused on Early Detection for Active Adults & RetireesWith The Villages recognized as one of the largest active retirement communities in the United States, the demand for preventative medical screening is rapidly increasing.“Many serious medical conditions — including heart disease, lung cancer, and abdominal tumors — can develop silently over time,” said Jamie Hess, CEO of ClearView Imaging. “Here in The Villages, people are proactive about their health and longevity. Our goal is to provide imaging that gives early answers, early options, and early peace of mind. You shouldn’t need symptoms or insurance permission to understand what’s happening inside your body.”Self-Pay Imaging: Simple, Fast, AccessibleClearView Imaging in The Villages eliminates common healthcare barriers by offering:Self-pay CT scanningNo physician referral requiredAffordable, transparent pricingFast appointment availabilityRadiologist-reviewed reportsComfortable, low-dose CT technologyThis approach allows patients to schedule preventive scans on their own timeline — not based on insurance approval or symptom onset. A Revolutionary Approach to Preventative HealthPreventive CT imaging is one of the most effective early detection tools available today. Patients can identify:Coronary artery calciumEarly heart diseaseLung nodulesAbdominal tumorsOrgan irregularitiesBone density lossColon abnormalities“When you detect disease early, everything changes,” Hess added. “People make different choices when they understand their risks—and that knowledge can save lives. We are honored to bring this level of access and clarity to The Villages.”Now Serving The Villages and Central FloridaClearView Imaging welcomes local residents who want direct insight into their health without waiting, worrying, or relying on insurance restrictions.Appointments are available now.

