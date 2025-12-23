Positioning Hawke Media at the forefront of AI-driven marketing through dedicated Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) capabilities.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawke Media , a leading marketing agency for growth-stage companies, announced the launch of a new AI-powered search optimization offering designed to help brands remain visible as consumers increasingly rely on artificial intelligence to research, compare, and make purchasing decisions.Hawke Media has been building dedicated expertise, tools, and client strategies focused on how brands appear inside AI-generated answers across platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity.This work builds on Hawke Media’s long-standing investment in artificial intelligence. The company has been developing Hawke AI , its proprietary AI platform, for more than a decade, well before AI became a mainstream focus in marketing.Hawke Media has also been an early investor in Gumshoe AI and was the platform’s first agency partner, gaining early insight into one of the earliest tools built specifically to measure and improve brand visibility in AI-powered search. The new offering formalizes this experience into a scalable solution for companies navigating the rapid evolution of search and discovery.Business leaders are seeing a fundamental shift in how consumers find information. Instead of scrolling through pages of links, users are increasingly receiving a single synthesized answer from AI tools. According to research from Bain & Company, approximately 60% of AI-driven searches result in no additional clicks, meaning brand visibility now depends on being included directly in those AI responses rather than ranking alone.Nearly one in five Google searches now presents an AI-generated overview before traditional results, further accelerating this change.“AI is changing not just where people search, but how decisions are made,” said Erik Huberman, Founder and CEO of Hawke Media. “Our approach helps brands translate what they already know about their customers, products, and authority into structured, credible signals that AI systems recognize and surface. The result is higher-quality visibility — not just traffic, but presence at the exact moment consumers are asking questions.”Early client results reflect this impact. In one four-month engagement where Hawke fully managed AI search optimization, traffic originating from AI discovery platforms converted at nearly double the rate of traditional organic search, reaching 91%.“AI is changing how people search and make decisions,” said Huberman. “GEO services ensure our clients show up where modern consumers are actually asking questions. This is not a temporary shift. It is the next evolution of organic visibility, and brands that embrace it now will gain a significant advantage.”Hawke Media’s AI-powered search optimization services focus on five core areas:- AI Search Footprint Audits to assess how brands appear across major AI tools- Content and Structured Data Strategy aligned to how AI systems interpret authority and relevance- Site and Knowledge Graph Optimization to strengthen brand understanding across engines- Content Refreshes and Creation that prioritize clarity, accuracy, and real customer questions- Ongoing Monitoring and Iteration as AI platforms and behaviors continue to evolve“Brands don’t need to throw out their existing SEO or content investments,” Huberman added. “They need to adapt them for a world where AI summarizes, evaluates, and recommends. The companies that do this well now will have a durable advantage as search continues to change.”About Hawke MediaHawke Media is one of the country's most rapidly expanding marketing agencies, dedicated to delivering bespoke, data-driven, and performance-centric solutions to help launch, scale, and revitalize businesses. As Your Outsourced CMO, Hawke Media provides CMO-level expertise to brands of all sizes, creating customized strategies that align perfectly with each client’s unique needs.Since its inception, Hawke Media has helped over 5,000 brands grow through tailored marketing strategies designed for businesses across all sectors and revenue models. Portfolio includes work with world-class brands such as Red Bull, Barstool Sports, K-Swiss, and Crocs, showcasing the breadth and impact of our expertise. With over a decade of experience, Hawke Media founded by Erik Huberman, distinguishes itself in the digital landscape. By harnessing the power of its proprietary AI-driven system, Hawke AI, the company effectively solidifies its reputation as both unique and forward-thinking. For more information, visit www.hawkemedia.com

