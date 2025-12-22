Attorney General Hanaway and Jackson County Prosecutor Secure Indictment Against Kansas City Funeral Home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway filed a petition for injunction, civil penalties, and other remedies against Frank Savory IV and S. Family Enterprises, LLC, doing business as Savory and Sons Funeral Home. The petition alleges that the defendants made false promises and engaged in unfair practices in the sale of funeral arrangements to consumers in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

“When a funeral home exploits grief with false promises, we will hold them responsible,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Families should never face the risk of having their trust in a funeral home betrayed. We are glad to secure this indictment alongside Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson for the people of Missouri.”

The investigation into Savory and Sons was done in collaboration with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, which secured a grand jury indictment against Savory IV.

Between 2023 and 2025, Savory IV allegedly operated, sold funeral services to consumers, and managed Savory and Sons Funeral Home without the required license to practice in Missouri. A Jackson County grand jury returned an indictment charging Savory IV with Financial Exploitation of a Disabled Person, Stealing, and Deceptive Business Practice.

“The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is proud to partner with Attorney General Hanaway’s Office in pursuing justice for those impacted by Savory and Sons,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson. “We will never tolerate exploitation of our community’s most vulnerable members. My office will continue to hold any business accountable that engages in criminal activity that harms the people of Jackson County.”

The Attorney General and Prosecutor Johnson remind the public that the criminal charges against Savory IV are merely allegations. As in all criminal charges, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Attorney General Hanaway encourages anyone who believes they were defrauded by Savory and Sons or Frank Savory IV to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.