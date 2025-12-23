Pyler, a Video Understanding AI Company, Selected as Top Winner in NVIDIA Inception Grand Challenge 2025

[CEO Jaeho Oh receiving finalist certificate_provided by Pyler] [CEO Jaeho Oh during final pitch_provided by Pyler]

Wins NVIDIA Inception Challenge Grand Prize… “Will Create World-Class Video Understanding AI”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pyler , a video understanding AI startup, won the Grand Prize at the ‘NVIDIA Inception Startup Grand Challenge 2025’. Among approximately 80 participating teams in the preliminaries, Pyler was selected as one of the five finalists and ultimately secured First Place after the final pitch, demonstrating both its technological competitiveness and market potential.The NVIDIA Inception Startup Grand Challenge is a competition designed to discover and nurture innovative startups utilizing NVIDIA’s technology. Since 2020, NVIDIA has been supporting the startup ecosystem by operating the ‘N-Up program’ through strategic regional partnerships focused on fostering deep-tech innovation. Companies selected as finalists in this year’s competition received the privilege of participating in NVIDIA developer events including GTC 2026 and taking the stage at the Final Showcase held during AI DAY Seoul.The Pyler team participated with a solution focused on ensuring Brand Safety and securing T&S (Trust and Safety) using multimodal AI, winning First Place. CEO Jaeho Oh emphasized that a verification layer is critical for operating AI in production to address sensitive or inappropriate content issues such as deepfakes and child sexual exploitation material generated by the flood of AIGC (AI-Generated Content). He noted that since there are physical limits to having humans manually review AI-generated videos, the adoption of automated AI solutions is essential. Pyler effectively blocks exposure to sensitive content through its ‘AiD’ solution, which learns from over 1.5 million videos daily, reviews them in real-time, and enforces safety protocols when necessary.CEO Jaeho Oh, who attended the awards ceremony, stated, “We look forward to pursuing closer technical and business cooperation with NVIDIA. It’s particularly honorable to win the Grand Prize as First Place,” adding, “NVIDIA is the ideal partner for building the end-to-end AI stack required to advance safe and reliable video understanding AI and build verification layers for generative AI and video content.” Following this award, the Pyler team plans to further advance its own video understanding AI model and strengthen its business in the T&S field.CEO Jaeho Oh also presented at the NVIDIA AI DAY SEOUL session on the afternoon of November 18. He co-presented a session titled ‘Multimodal AI for Ensuring Brand Safety’ with Premal Savla, Senior Director of NVIDIA DGX Blackwell. They shared insights covering the Pyler team’s overall technology, from designing high-performance AI infrastructure for T&S field innovation to orchestrating complex learning workflows and content moderation and verification. Also, they conveyed Pyler’s vision and demonstrated the solid partnership between the two companies by explaining how Pyler is collaborating with NVIDIA.Meanwhile, Pyler is developing and providing solutions for ensuring Brand Safety, based on its proprietary video understanding AI model ‘Antares’. Pyler operates ‘AiD’, which prevents advertising of client brands from appearing in front of sensitive or inappropriate content, and ‘AiM’, which helps selectively expose advertising to desired content through Contextual Targeting. Pyler has built a strong track record with major multinational corporations and industry leaders, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Kenvue, BYD, Burger King, BVLGARI, and The North Face. The company is further demonstrating its world-class technological standards by joining IAB Tech Lab, the global authority for digital advertising standards.

