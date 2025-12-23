The 2025 Holiday Basket of Miracles Brings Hope, Relief, and Holiday Joy to Hundreds of Families in Need

For many families, The Holiday Basket of Miracles will provide much needed food and the only presents they receive this season. Many corporate groups, such as Adams & Associates, gave of their time to help families with critically-ill children Hundreds of volunteers came together to wrap 4,000+ gifts for 40+ families Co-Founder & CEO, Autumn R. Strier, joined with volunteers, like the Ham family, as Santa's helpers The Holiday Basket of Miracles provided families in need hundreds of pounds of fresh produce, essential supplies, and turkeys

Over 400 Miracles for Kids families received food, basic necessities, and holiday wish lists filled, with more than 4,000 donated gifts

For families fighting for their child’s life, the holidays can feel overwhelming. This Miracles program is about restoring hope, dignity & joy during one of the hardest seasons these families face.” — Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Miracles for Kids once again transformed compassion into action through its annual Holiday Basket of Miracles program, delivering hope and holiday joy to families caring for children with life-threatening illnesses. The 2025 Holiday Basket of Miracles (HBOM) program marked an extraordinary year of impact. With the support of hundreds of donors, volunteers, and corporate partners, more than 400 families were provided fresh produce, home essentials, dry goods, and turkeys this holiday season. In addition, more than 4,000 holiday gifts were purchased, donated, and lovingly wrapped by volunteers - ensuring families who might otherwise have gone without, were able to celebrate the season.Volunteers from Orange County and Los Angeles came together throughout the season, trading shopping lists for giving lists as they wrapped presents, packed essential food baskets, and prepared deliveries filled with gifts, essential supplies, food and holiday cheer. More than 140 baskets were hand-delivered, allowing volunteers the meaningful opportunity to meet families face-to-face and share in their gratitude, while an additional 268 baskets were shipped to families living outside the immediate area to ensure no family was left behind.For families caring for a critically-ill child, the holiday season can be one of the most financially stressful times of the year. In addition to the financial burden of holiday meals and related expenses, many parents share that the gifts received through Miracles for Kids are often the only gifts their family receives during the holidays. The Holiday Basket of Miracles program from Miracles for Kids exists to ease that burden…bringing not only tangible support, but also a powerful reminder that these families are seen, supported, and not alone.“For families fighting for their child’s life, the holidays can feel overwhelming and isolating,” said Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “The Holiday Basket of Miracles program is about more than gifts - it’s about restoring hope, dignity, and joy during one of the hardest seasons these families face. Every box of fresh food, every wrapped present, every volunteer represents a message to our families that they are not alone and that their community is standing with them.”Miracles for Kids extends a heartfelt thank you to this year’s lead sponsors, including Friday Feelin, Hidden Villa, Ingardia, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, Perricone Farms, The Stand, Vitco, Eaton, and Gonzales Law Offices, whose support helped make the program possible. Another special thank you to Gelson's Markets, who held a toy drive at all their Orange County locations to provide a wide selection of toys to the children the organization serves.Additional gratitude goes to the many corporate groups who adopted families and rallied their teams to give back, including Adams & Associates, Agendia, Airlink Distribution, Artemis, ASSA ABLOY, Banner Attorneys, Beauty With A Mission, Campos EPC Anaheim, Campos EPC San Diego, Champion Paving, David August, Experian, Handel’s Ice Cream, IPG, Link Logistics, Malco Maintenance, Inc., Marcus & Millichap, Marshal Property, Old Navy, Power Real Estate Group, Saint Marina Church, SCP Hospitality, Sequel Brands, Smith & Severson Builders, The Change Reaction, TJX Companies,, Tom Ferry International, TRAFFIK, True Path Financial, and Winspire.Because of this collective generosity, hundreds of families felt the warmth and magic of the holidays, receiving relief when it was needed most. For those who missed the Holiday Basket of Miracles this season, there is still an opportunity to make a meaningful impact before the year ends. Through the Miracles for Kids’ Miracle Match campaign, donations made now until December 31, 2025 will be matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000, doubling their impact for families caring for critically-ill children. To participate and have your gift matched, please visit https://miraclesforkids.org/take-action/miraclematch/ . Together, and through community action we can continue delivering hope, stability, and support to families when they need it most.# # #ABOUT MIRACLES FOR KIDS: Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launching in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 21 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2024, 84.2 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Dallas and Phoenix Children’s Hospitals. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.

