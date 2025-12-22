A Year in Photos: Governor Stein Reflects on His First Year in Office

NORTH CAROLINA, December 22 - This year, Governor Stein is highlighting some of his most memorable moments from his first year in office.

January

📍Raleigh: Governor Stein was sworn in as the state’s 76th Governor at a ceremony in which he pledged to uphold the Constitution and shared his vision for a safer, stronger North Carolina.

February

📍Fines Creek: The Governor’s first priority in office was helping western North Carolina rebuild after Hurricane Helene swept through the region. He met with US Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and US Senator Thom Tillis to talk about how to restore Interstate 40 and get people back on the roads.

📍Raleigh: Governor Stein honored the history and future of Black entrepreneurship in North Carolina at this year’s Black History Month reception.

March

📍Raleigh: Governor Stein signed his first bill into law: the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 Part 1. This bipartisan bill sent more than $500 million to western North Carolina, bringing much-needed relief to farmers, small businesses, homeowners, and more.

April

📍Eno River State Park: Joined by Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pam Cashwell and Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Reid Wilson, the Governor celebrated Earth Day by hiking the park and meeting with the park rangers who preserve the state’s natural beauty.

📍Raleigh: Governor Stein was living the dream at the J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival with son Adam, celebrating North Carolina’s music scene and the festival’s economic impact on the Triangle.

May

📍Marshall: Small businesses are the beating heart of western North Carolina. Governor Stein visited the region to share the love at several small businesses, including Flow Handmade Adornment: BODY + HOME.

📍Burlington: The Governor visited Hillcrest Elementary School in Alamance County to highlight his commitment to strengthening public schools by giving teachers well-deserved pay raises and modernizing outdated buildings.

June

📍Nags Head: The Governor took flight at Jockey’s Ridge, celebrating the state park’s 50th anniversary.

📍Greensboro: North Carolina is the first in flight and the future of flight. Governor Stein announced the largest economic development project in North Carolina history: JetZero, Inc. investing more than $4.7 billion and creating more than 14,560 jobs in Guilford County. This year brought a record-breaking number of job commitments, ending 2025 with more than 35,000 new good-paying jobs and more than $24 billion in new investment brought to North Carolina.

July

📍Nantahala River: Governor Stein and First Lady Anna Stein encouraged folks to Rediscover the Unforgettable in the mountain communities of western North Carolina, spending a week out west to show off what makes the region so special. In between meeting with small business owners, the Steins took some time to enjoy white water rafting.

📍 Catawba Falls Trail: During their week out west encouraging folks to “Rediscover the Unforgettable” in western North Carolina, Governor Stein and First Lady Anna Stein took in the sights on a morning hike at Catawba Falls near Old Fort.

📍Mebane: Following Tropical Storm Chantal, the Governor visited Lake Michael Park to survey the damage and thank first responders for their commitment to keeping people safe.

August

📍 Raleigh: School is back in session! Governor Stein joined the drop-off line at Washington Magnet Elementary School to wish students a great first day.

September

📍 Mill Spring: On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene, Governor Stein presented Ms. Sherry Logan the keys to her brand-new home. The Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program has received 6,400 applications to date and is the fastest state-run Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) single-family housing program to launch after a major hurricane in more than a decade.

October

📍 Raleigh: In a first-of-its-kind approach, Governor Stein and NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai announced that the state’s Medical Debt Relief Program has relieved more than $6.5 billion in medical debt for more than 2.5 million North Carolinians, freeing them from financial pressure and mental stress.

📍 Raleigh: With fall in full swing, the Governor and First Lady enjoyed the NC State Fair with fried Oreos, rides, and the First Lady’s prowess over the Governor in a water gun competition.

📍 Raleigh: The Governor and First Lady welcomed ghouls, goblins, witches, and princesses to the Haunted Executive Mansion for a night of trick-or-treating!

November

📍 Asheville: Amid the federal government shutdown, Governor Stein spent the afternoon at MANNA FoodBank, where he volunteered and presented a $585,000 check from the State of North Carolina. ﻿

📍 Seymour Johnson Air Force Base: The Governor and First Lady shared a Friendsgiving meal with airmen and airwomen, thanking them for their patriotism and courage in keeping North Carolinians safe.

December

📍 Raeford: 2025 was a record-breaking year for job commitments, with more than $24 billion in project investments and more than 35,000 good-paying jobs. Governor Stein celebrated Pennsylvania Transformer Technology, LLC’s groundbreaking in Hoke County and the state’s leadership in the clean energy economy.

📍 Raleigh: Governor Stein, First Lady Anna Stein, and First Daughter Leah Stein celebrated the first of eight nights of Hanukkah at the Executive Mansion. In the spirit of the festival of lights, Governor Stein celebrated every North Carolinian who carries light into the darkness.

📍 Raleigh: The Governor and First Lady officially rang in the holiday season at the State Capitol Building with the annual State Christmas Tree Lighting, a night of carols, prayers, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. No matter which holidays you’re celebrating, the Steins are wishing you a peaceful and joyous holiday season.