Commissioner Miller Statement on Confirmation of Dr. Julie Callahan as Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) Chief Agriculture Negotiator

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“I congratulate Julie Callahan on her confirmation by the United States Senate to serve as Chief Agricultural Negotiator at the Office of the United States Trade Representative. Dr. Callahan brings decades of real, hands-on experience fighting for American agriculture, opening markets, and pushing back against unfair trade barriers.

Our farmers and ranchers need strong, proven leadership at USTR, and Dr. Callahan understands what it takes to keep U.S. producers competitive at home and abroad. She is the right leader for this critical moment in American agriculture, and I look forward to working with her to promote Texas agriculture around the globe.”

 

