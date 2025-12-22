Public Invited to Sign Book of Condolences for Governor Jim Hunt at N.C. State Capitol

Today Governor Josh Stein ordered a Book of Condolences to be placed at the North Carolina State Capitol for members of the public to sign in remembrance of former Governor Jim Hunt.

The book rests on a small table at the foot of the George Washington statue in the Capitol Rotunda, and members of the public are invited to sign the book and add brief written condolences for Governor Hunt’s family from today through Friday, January 2, 2026.

Governor Stein will present the book to Governor Hunt’s family on behalf of the residents of North Carolina.

“I can think of no one who shaped North Carolina’s recent successes as much as Governor Jim Hunt,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Governor for 16 years, he was a visionary who founded Smart Start, raised teacher pay, protected air quality, and created the NC Biotech Center. On a personal level, he was a mentor and dear friend. Anna and I are keeping Carolyn, Rachel, and the entire Hunt family in our thoughts and prayers. May Governor Hunt’s memory be a blessing. He certainly was for North Carolina.”

The State Capitol is located at 1 East Edenton Street in Raleigh and is administered by the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It is open to the public Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Capitol will be closed on December 24, 25, and 26 and January 1 for state holidays.