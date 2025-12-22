Requiring Report of Attorney Fees Not Shielded by Privilege

The Sixth District Court of Appeal held Friday that a trial judge did not err in sanctioning a party with dismissal for refusing to provide a statement revealing “the amount of…fees and costs incurred to date” as part of a statutorily-mandated early evaluation process in cases involving construction-related accessibility claims, rejecting the party’s assertion that the disclosure is shielded by the attorney-client privilege.

