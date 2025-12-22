Alejandro R Hernandez

Alejandro R. Hernandez Marks the Culmination of a 20-Year Law Practice and Shifts to Advisory and Real Estate

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., a seasoned business and trial lawyer admitted to the bar in 2001, today marked the culmination of a 20-year legal practice and a strategic shift toward advisory real estate , and investment consulting Hernandez earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence and was admitted to the bar in 2001, beginning a legal career that spanned complex litigation, probate and trust matters, business law, real estate transactions, and cross-border advisory work. Over more than two decades, he advised individuals, families, and businesses on high-stakes disputes, fiduciary obligations, and sophisticated financial and property-related matters.Following the completion of this long-standing professional milestone, Hernandez is redirecting his professional focus away from the practice of law and toward strategic advisory services. His current work centers on probate and trust real estate advisory, investment and capital strategy, AI-driven analytics, and complex deal structuring for fiduciaries, investors, family offices, and business owners.“Law trained me to analyze risk, structure outcomes, and navigate complexity,” said Hernandez. “This shift reflects an evolution — applying that experience to advisory and real-estate-driven strategies where clients increasingly require multidisciplinary insight rather than traditional legal representation.”Hernandez is the founder of the ARH Companies platform, which includes advisory, consulting, and real estate entities operating in California and New York. Through this platform, he advises clients on market strategy, asset positioning, and transaction planning involving complex and estate-owned real estate.This professional redirection does not include the provision of legal services. Hernandez will no longer market or operate a law practice, and his advisory activities are distinct from legal representation, focusing instead on strategic, analytical, and real-estate-centric consulting.About Alejandro R. HernandezAlejandro R. Hernandez is an advisor, real estate consultant, and former practicing attorney with more than 20 years of experience in law, finance, and complex asset matters. He is the founder of the ARH Companies platform, providing advisory and real estate consulting services to fiduciaries, investors, and private clients across major U.S. markets.Media ContactARH CompaniesEmail: info@arhconsults.comWebsite: www.arhglobaladvisors.com

