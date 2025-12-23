FlexBenefits Announces First of Its Kind Medical Debt Solution for High-Deductible Individual Health Insurance Markets

New Program Aimed at Reducing Medical Debt for Individuals

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlexBenefits.co, an enrollment and product development insurance company that serves a market of nearly 50 million Americans who buy their own health insurance, has launched a new program aimed at reducing medical debt for individuals.

Medical debt is a well-documented national crisis that has forced millions to the verge of bankruptcy while hurting their credit scores and harming their health. A main culprit of this growing crisis is the proliferation of high-deductible health insurance plans that often shift $5,000 or more in costs from insurers to consumers.

FlexBenefits has launched a program that provides access to up to $1,500 through a virtual medZERO Mastercard for qualified medical expenses with $0 in fees and 0% interest. The financed amount is paid off over a fixed 6- or 12-month repayment period, depending on the amount used.

The program is administered by medZERO, a rapidly growing private company whose leadership team brings decades of experience across employer benefits, healthcare, and consumer financing. They have had massive growth in the employer group market and are now working in partnership with FlexBenefits to help individual consumers.

According to respected research firms and advocacy organizations, most Americans don’t have $5,000 in readily available savings, and many don’t have $1,000.

Said Jeff Smedsrud, founder and CEO of FlexBenefits: “I’ve learned in close to 40 years in the consumer healthcare financing sector that people want to pay their fair share for reasonable and customary medical expenses. But most don’t have easily accessible savings. And when medical emergencies hit, costs are high, and the demand for payment is immediate.”

He continues, “By giving consumers a way to methodically pay these out-of-pocket expenses over a period of time, the cost becomes more manageable. Debt collectors are put at bay. Credit scores do not plummet. People aren’t ashamed to use healthcare the next time. Mental health improves. People are more productive workers. It is a win/win.”

FlexBenefits was launched in 2024. The company has seen a 700% increase in enrollments in 2025, according to Smedsrud. “This new program will lead to better long-term value for the products FlexBenefits markets. It will result in healthier customers. And it creates a point of difference. We are pioneers in the individual health market. Being part of the medical debt solution is the right thing – at the right time – to take on.”

Smedsrud is frequently quoted by national media outlets for his views on health insurance and debt issues. He has started seven previous companies in the health insurance sector, several of which were recognized by Inc. magazine as among the fastest growing in the United States, and which later had successful financial exits, including one company valued at more than $1 billion.

For information on products and ways to become a producing insurance agent for FlexBenefits, please contact Brian Dow: brian.dow@flexbenefits.co. For information on medical debt issues and private sector solutions, please contact Jeff Smedsrud: jeff@smedsrud.com

Disclaimer: The program is administered by medZERO, with financing provided by its lending partners. FlexBenefits provides access to this program, but is not involved in lending decisions. No credit checks are required. Nearly all members will qualify; however, in some cases, additional eligibility verification may be required, and individual approval results may vary. medZERO loans are issued at 0.0% APR with no interest or fees.

