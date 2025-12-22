U.S. and NC Flags to Remain at Half-Staff through Friday in Honor of Former NC Governor Jim Hunt

Governor Josh Stein has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain at half-staff through sunset Friday, December 26 in honor of former NC Governor James B. Hunt, who died on Thursday.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 26 at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilson.

James Baxter Hunt, Jr. was North Carolina’s 69th (1977-1985) and 71st (1993-2001) governor and the only one to serve four terms. Known as a fierce advocate for education from early childhood to public schools, community colleges and universities, he was also a champion for the state’s economic development. Born in Greensboro in 1937, Hunt grew up on a farm outside of Wilson and was a staunch supporter for North Carolina’s agriculture. He received his bachelor’s and master’s from NC State where he served two terms as student body president and later earned his Juris Doctorate from UNC Chapel Hill. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carolyn Leopard Hunt, son James Baxter Hunt III and daughters Rebecca, Rachel Hunt and Elizabeth. Rachel Hunt followed in her father’s footsteps and currently serves as North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor, a position her father also once held.

“I can think of no one who shaped North Carolina’s recent successes as much as Governor Jim Hunt. Governor for 16 years, he was a visionary who founded Smart Start, raised teacher pay, protected air quality, and created the NC Biotech Center. On a personal level, he was a mentor and dear friend. Anna and I are keeping Carolyn, Rachel, and the entire Hunt family in our thoughts and prayers. May Governor Hunt’s memory be a blessing. He certainly was for North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein.

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.