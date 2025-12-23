Location-Based Entertainment Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Location-Based Entertainment Market Size Location-Based Entertainment Market Growth Location-Based Entertainment Market Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Location-Based Entertainment market is dominated by a mix of global technology providers and regional experience innovators. Companies are focusing on immersive software solutions, cloud-based merged reality platforms, and integrated amusement park experiences to strengthen market presence and enhance customer engagement. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Location-Based Entertainment Market?

According to our research, The Walt Disney Company led global sales in 2023 with a 10% market share. The Experiences division of the company is completely involved in location-based entertainment market, provides theme parks, resorts, and immersive attractions, integrating cutting-edge technology with storytelling. It offers interactive rides, augmented reality experiences, and live entertainment, enhancing guest engagement. Advanced animatronics, virtual environments, and personalized digital services create unforgettable, location-based entertainment across global Disney destinations.

How Concentrated Is the Location-Based Entertainment Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 36% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects dominance of established entertainment and technology companies with strong brand equity and advanced immersive capabilities. Leading vendors such as The Walt Disney Company, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Niantic Inc., Unity Technologies Inc., NBCUniversal Media LLC, Hologate GmbH, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, and HTC Corporation (VIVE) dominate through integrated digital ecosystems, immersive reality platforms, and large-scale entertainment infrastructure. As adoption of augmented, virtual, and mixed reality experiences accelerates, strategic collaborations, content innovation, and cross-industry partnerships are expected to further strengthen the position of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o The Walt Disney Company (10%)

o Meta Platforms Inc. (6%)

o Microsoft Corporation (5%)

o Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (4%)

o Niantic Inc. (3%)

o Unity Technologies Inc. (3%)

o NBCUniversal Media LLC (2%)

o Hologate GmbH (2%)

o Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (2%)

o HTC Corporation (VIVE) (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: The Walt Disney Company, Universal Parks & Resorts, Merlin Entertainments, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Herschend Family Entertainment, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Cineplex Entertainment and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: The Walt Disney Company, Universal Parks & Resorts, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., Overseas Chinese Town (OCT) Group Co., Ltd., Fantawild Holdings Inc., AEON Fantasy Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Village Roadshow Theme Parks Pty Ltd. and VR Studios Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: The Walt Disney Company, Universal Parks & Resorts, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales S.A., Compagnie des Alpes S.A., Efteling B.V., Europa-Park GmbH & Co Mack KG, Tivoli Gardens A/S, Embracer Group AB and Ubisoft Entertainment S.A. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Dream Island (Остров Мечты), Energylandia Sp. z o.o. and Thrill Park Prague are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Beto Carrero World, Hopi Hari S.A., Fantasilandia (Santiago de Chile), Aquiris Game Studio S.A., Playland Park, Google LLC and Hasbro Inc. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Personalization and customization in entertainment is transforming, as theme parks increasingly use advanced data analytics to create tailored experiences, turning every visit into a unique and highly individualized journey.

• Example: Efteling B.V. Symbolica (October 2025) assigns personalized ride experience, allowing visitors to choose from multiple story paths. This enhances guest engagement by tailoring each journey to individual preferences.

• These innovations involve using data analytics to better understand guest preferences and habits, creating experiences that adapt to individual inputs, forecasting encounters based on visitor data, and offering personalized merchandise.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching immersive and interactive experiences to strengthen market position

• Enhancing strategic partnerships and cross-industry collaborations to integrate technology

• Focusing on AR/VR and mixed reality innovations to deliver personalized, data-driven entertainment

• Leveraging cloud and AI-powered platforms for scalable risk management

Access the detailed Location-Based Entertainment Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/location-based-entertainment-global-market-report

