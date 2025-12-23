HARIROC DROPS THE CURTAIN: DEBUT ARTIST ALBUM ‘NVR DROPPING’ HITS DECEMBER 26, 2025

Atlanta-based producer HariRoc steps forward as a solo artist with debut album Nvr Dropping.

This album is a conversation with the people who’ve been riding with me since day one.” — HariRoc

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HariRoc, a respected figure in Atlanta’s music scene, is stepping into the spotlight with the release of his debut artist album, Nvr Dropping. Known for years as a behind-the-scenes producer on some of the city’s most recognizable tracks, this project marks HariRoc’s first full-length release as a solo artist, featuring no guest appearances and presenting a focused creative statement.

From the Studio to a Solo Release

HariRoc has built a reputation through collaborations with artists including Lil Tony, RRoxket, Eluhri, DoubleXL, TopOppGen, Pradabagshawty, Nino Paid, Blo, Raqbaby, Babydrill, CayoBanks, Babystaydown, and Yksteex. While his production work has been widely heard, Nvr Dropping represents a shift toward a personal artistic direction, offering listeners insight into his individual perspective and sound.

The Meaning Behind Nvr Dropping

The album title references a long-running joke among fans who frequently questioned when a full project would be released. Beyond the humor, the title reflects themes of persistence, resilience, and creative endurance, ideas that have shaped HariRoc’s career over the years.

“I’m not worried about the haters, art’s always going to be subjective. I just want my supporters to feel seen and heard. If you get it, you get it,” HariRoc says

What Listeners Can Expect

Nvr Dropping features genre-blending production, introspective lyrics, and a cohesive sound that highlights HariRoc’s evolution from producer to recording artist. The album is positioned as a defining moment in his career, emphasizing artistic independence and long-term growth.

Release Information

Nvr Dropping will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, on December 26, 2025. Additional information, including a limited-edition vinyl release, will be available at hariroc.com.

About HariRoc

HariRoc is an Atlanta-based producer and artist recognized for his genre-blending sound and contributions to the city’s music scene. His work spans multiple collaborations with emerging and established artists, and Nvr Dropping marks his first official release as a solo artist.

For interviews, review copies, or additional information, management@hariroc.com.

