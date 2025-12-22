ShapeScaper Announces $5000 product giveaway & Garden Design by Charlie Albone in the Ultimate Summer Gardening Giveaway

The Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show is offering the chance to win an amazing range of prizes if you book a show ticket early.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home gardeners and outdoor-space lovers are in for an exciting start to 2026. ShapeScaper, Australia’s leading name in steel garden edging and planter boxes, is participating in The Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show’s Ultimate Summer Gardening Pack giveaway. With the show just months away, one lucky attendee who purchases a ticket by January 5th will win $5,000 worth of ShapeScaper steel products, along with x2 one-on-one consultations with celebrity landscape designer, Charlie Albone.Australia’s Biggest Flower & Garden Event Returns in 2026The Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show is one of the most celebrated horticultural events in the Southern Hemisphere. Each year, it brings together the best in garden design, floral artistry, outdoor innovation, and lifestyle inspiration. The upcoming five-day event - held between 25–29 March 2026 - will give visitors the chance to explore large-scale show gardens, floral installations, retail stalls, workshops, and live demonstrations, all set against the stunning heritage backdrop of Carlton Gardens.With thousands of visitors expected across the five days in 2026, this year’s show promises new displays, industry-leading designers, and immersive experiences for garden lovers of all ages. ShapeScaper’s unique giveaway adds even more anticipation for early attendees eager to make the most of the event.ShapeScaper: Australian-Made Innovation for Every GardenProudly manufactured in Australia using BlueScope Steel, ShapeScaper Edging and Planter Box products are designed for durability, clean lines, and creative flexibility, whether you're building a family garden, designing structural edges, or creating modern planter features.Their range includes:● Modular steel garden edging● Raised planters and planter rings● Tree rings and retaining solutionsKnown for quality, weather-resistant materials, and sleek architectural design, ShapeScaper products help homeowners achieve a professional, polished outdoor finish. From tidy lawn borders to contemporary landscape features, the system is engineered for both DIY enthusiasts and experienced gardeners.With $5,000 worth of ShapeScaper products included in the prize, the winner will have the freedom to select from the full product range, making it possible to upgrade edging, introduce new planters, or redesign entire garden zones using long-lasting steel elements.Landscape Expertise from TV Personality Charlie AlboneAt the heart of the prize is the rare opportunity to work one-on-one with award-winning landscape designer Charlie Albone, widely recognised as a feature presenter on Better Homes and Gardens and former co-host of Selling Houses Australia.Charlie brings years of experience in high-end residential landscaping and outdoor transformation. His design style focuses on beauty, practicality, and helping homeowners elevate their garden layout in a way that suits their lifestyle.The prize includes two personalised video consultations with Charlie:1. A 30-minute planning sessiona. The winner will discuss their space, goals, design challenges, and vision, whether it’s a full garden overhaul or small refinements.2. A 60-minute design follow-upa. Charlie will return with tailored recommendations, creative direction, and practical advice on how to maximise the ShapeScaper products included in the prize. This session ensures the final garden concept feels cohesive, achievable, and aligned with the homeowner’s style.This expert support makes the prize far more than just materials, it’s a personalised garden-design experience guided by one of the most respected professionals in the field.What the Winner ReceivesThe Ultimate Summer Gardening Pack prize includes:1. $5,000 worth of ShapeScaper productsa. (Steel garden edging, planter rings, modular planters, freight included within this product allocation.)2. Two exclusive one-on-one video consultations with Charlie Albonea. A 30-minute concept session + a 60-minute design session.This pack is perfect for anyone looking to refresh an existing garden, navigate tricky layout challenges, or transform an outdoor space from the ground up.Also part of this incredible prize pack is a Crossray Xplor Gas BBQ, a Bunnings Voucher and lots more. Find out more about the giveaway Please note: the main prize does not include installation, plants, or additional materials beyond ShapeScaper products.ConclusionWith summer in full swing and MIFGS 2026 fast approaching, ShapeScaper’s $5,000 giveaway is the perfect motivation to secure tickets early. This premium prize brings together Australian-made steel products, expert design guidance, and the potential to completely reimagine a garden space.For anyone dreaming of a fresh outdoor look in 2026, this is a rare opportunity to receive personalised advice from Charlie Albone and premium materials from one of Australia’s most trusted garden-edging brands.Early-bird tickets are available now, and every purchase made before 5 January 2026 puts you one step closer to winning the Ultimate Summer Gardening Pack.

