Channel Partners Launches As A Fully Integrated Retail Execution and Activation Brand Uniting Five Industry Leaders

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Channel Partners Launches as the First Fully Integrated Retail Execution and Activation Powerhouse Uniting Five Industry Leaders Under One Innovation Driven Brand.The new organization introduces a next generation model powered by AI, connected field operations, and national scale talent deployment. This establishes a new benchmark for how brands plan, execute, and measure retail impact.Channel Partners Solutions, LLC (“Channel Partners”) today announced the official launch of its new unified brand, bringing together Apollo Retail Specialists, BDS Connected Solutions, BT Retail Solutions, White Hawk Retail Solutions, and MAG Experiential. This marks a breakthrough moment in the retail ecosystem as five proven leaders combine to form the industry’s first fully connected retail execution and consumer activation platform.“This is a generational transformation, not a rebrand,” said Jim Fulk, Chief Executive Officer of Channel Partners. “For the first time, brands have a single partner capable of activating, servicing, measuring, and optimizing retail programs at national scale with speed, precision, and real time intelligence.”A New Model Built for the Future of Retail ExecutionChannel Partners’ integrated structure introduces a modernized, technology forward approach that connects every stage of the retail lifecycle from planning and deployment to measurement and optimization. “Retail is evolving faster than the industry can keep up. This launch positions us at the front of that evolution, not reacting to it,” said Andrew Catapano, Chief Operating Officer. “By aligning our talent, data, and technology under one unified system, we are unlocking next level performance and enabling our partners to make confident, informed decisions like never before.”Key innovations powering the Channel Partners model include:• AI enhanced workforce management for faster, smarter deployment• Integrated data capture and analytics for real time measurement• Connected field operations platform for end-to-end program visibility• Experiential and merchandising integration that creates seamless consumer activation• Nationwide specialist network delivering speed, flexibility, and consistent qualitySetting a New Standard for Retail PerformanceThe unification creates the scale and capability to deliver measurable impact across every major retail channel. By centralizing operations and elevating technological infrastructure, Channel Partners provides brands with:• One partner for all retail execution needs• Faster speed to shelf and speed to market• A cohesive, insight driven activation strategy• Consistent nationwide coverage and accountability• Elimination of the fragmentation that slows programs down today“Sustainable growth, operational excellence, and financial strength are at the center of this new chapter,” said Katie MacGillivary, Chief Financial Officer. “By pairing our scale with meaningful innovation, we are building long term value for our partners and for the industry.”• A complete, integrated suite of solutions• Channel Partners now offers the industry’s most comprehensive capabilities under one brand, including:o Retail Merchandising and In Store Executiono Resets, Rollouts, and Construction Serviceso Experiential Marketing and Brand Activationo Assisted Sales and Product Trainingo Store Audits, 3D Asset Capture, and Data Insightso Continuity and Break Fix Serviceso Warehousing, Fulfillment, and Retail LogisticsAbout Channel PartnersChannel Partners is an innovation driven retail execution and consumer activation company formed through the unification of Apollo Retail Specialists, BDS Connected Solutions, BT Retail Solutions, White Hawk Retail Solutions, and MAG Experiential. Operating nationwide with a diversified team of specialists, technicians, creatives, and retail strategists, Channel Partners delivers end to end services that help brands plan, deploy, and measure retail initiatives with unmatched precision and scale.Learn More at www.ChannelPartners.com

