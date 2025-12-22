American Bullion completed its 12th Annual Scholarship Essays review and awarded this year's winner

Gold Essay Winner - Year 12

The Gold IRA Experts, American Bullion, selected this year's Annual Scholarship winner. A college scholarship worth $1,000 has been awarded.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Bullion is proud to announce the winner of the Twelfth Annual Essay Scholarship Program. A college scholarship worth $1,000 has been awarded. Over 3,400 submissions were received and considered. This year's full-time undergraduate applicants were asked to write an essay answering the question, “What Are The Benefits of Gold In An Investment Portfolio?" Participating students offered a wide range of viewpoints, each with its own value and approach.American Bullion is proud to award this scholarship to the deserving student listed below:Tim (Kiet) Nguyen – Freshman – Arizona State University, Tempe “I’m a freshman majoring in Accounting at Arizona State University. With a passion for finance and technology-driven practices, I’ve sought opportunities in these fields through clubs, internships, competitions, and scholarships, and I’m extremely grateful and honored to have been selected as the winner of the 12th Annual American Bullion Scholarship Essay Contest.This scholarship not only reinforces my passion for what I’m pursuing, but also eases my financial pressure and encourages me to move forward. I’d like to thank the American Bullion Scholarship Team for their thoughtful consideration and for this generous $1,000 award.Go Devils!”Nevtan Akcora, Co-Founder and President of American Bullion said, “I am very happy to see the number of applicants to our annual scholarship contest continue to increase each year. Moreover, I am very excited to see that so many Generation Z members understand the potential and importance of alternative investments, such as gold and other physical precious metals. Again, I’d like to thank all of the participants for their submissions in this year’s competition and wish the best for all in their academic endeavors and beyond."

